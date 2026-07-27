Utah insurance commissioner urges Beaver fire, flood victims to document damage

BEAVER — As Beaver County residents begin recovering from the Cottonwood Fire and recent flooding, Utah Insurance Department Commissioner Jon Pike is encouraging homeowners to start the insurance claims process as soon as possible and reminding them that the state can help if problems arise.

For many families, the immediate danger has passed, and they are finally returning home.

Now, many are documenting damaged property with photos, videos and paperwork, while contacting their insurance companies to begin filing claims.

Pike spent Tuesday in Beaver meeting with city and county leaders and speaking with residents about navigating the insurance process after a disaster.

Flood damage is pictured in Beaver on Monday. (Photo: Marc Weaver, KSL)

He said many Utahns are unaware that the Utah Insurance Department is in place to help consumers.

It's not an insurance company, but a part of the Utah government designed to help residents with insurance questions.

"That's right. A lot of people don't know that we exist, but we do, and this is the primary reason. It's to try to help people navigate the insurance world. That's what we do best," said Pike.

The department can answer questions, help residents understand their insurance policies and assist if disputes arise between policyholders and insurance companies.

"They can come to us for help. We can help if there's a complaint that needs to be filed. We can answer questions," said Pike.

If something about a claim or settlement does not seem right, Pike said residents should contact the Utah Insurance Department, which can review both the claim and the insurance policy to help consumers better understand their options.

As recovery efforts continue across Beaver County, state officials say documenting damage thoroughly and asking questions early can help homeowners navigate what is often a complicated claims process.