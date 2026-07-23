Troopers identify 28-year-old killed in Taylorsville semitruck collision

By Cassidy Wixom and Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL | Updated - July 24, 2026 at 9:01 a.m. | Posted - July 23, 2026 at 4:55 p.m.

 
Lovine Aiulu Saili, 28, was killed on Monday, when a semitruck collided with her stopped car that was experiencing a hood malfunction in Taylorsville.

Lovine Aiulu Saili, 28, was killed on Monday, when a semitruck collided with her stopped car that was experiencing a hood malfunction in Taylorsville. (Jacquelyn Bingham via GoFundMe)

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TAYLORSVILLE — The Utah Highway Patrol identified the driver killed earlier this week when a semitruck collided into a stopped car that was experiencing a hood malfunction.

Lovine Aiulu Saili, 28, was driving a Hyundai Elantra east on I-215 Monday when the vehicle's hood "became unlatched and flipped up." The driver stopped between the freeway's second and third lanes, but a semitruck traveling behind the car was unable to stop in time and crashed into the car, according to UHP.

Troopers responded to the crash site near Redwood Road in Taylorsville just after 12:15 p.m. Saili was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

A GoFundMe* account was created by coworkers and friends to help pay for funeral costs for Saili. The fundraiser described Saili "as a loving, humble and incredibly hardworking person."

"She was always willing to do whatever was needed for her team without ever complaining," the fundraiser description reads. "She truly loved her job and her coworkers, and she cherished her family — especially her siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews. Lovine had a radiant personality that shined a light on everyone around her. Her kindness, warmth and unwavering work ethic left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing her."

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

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UtahPolice & CourtsSalt Lake County
Cassidy Wixom, KSLCassidy Wixom
Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL. She covers Utah, Wasatch and Summit County communities, arts and entertainment, Utah courts and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.
Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSLBridger Beal-Cvetko
Bridger Beal-Cvetko is a reporter for KSL. He covers politics, Salt Lake County communities and breaking news. Bridger has worked for the Deseret News and graduated from Utah Valley University.
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