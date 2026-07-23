Troopers identify 28-year-old killed in Taylorsville semitruck collision

TAYLORSVILLE — The Utah Highway Patrol identified the driver killed earlier this week when a semitruck collided into a stopped car that was experiencing a hood malfunction.

Lovine Aiulu Saili, 28, was driving a Hyundai Elantra east on I-215 Monday when the vehicle's hood "became unlatched and flipped up." The driver stopped between the freeway's second and third lanes, but a semitruck traveling behind the car was unable to stop in time and crashed into the car, according to UHP.

Troopers responded to the crash site near Redwood Road in Taylorsville just after 12:15 p.m. Saili was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

A GoFundMe* account was created by coworkers and friends to help pay for funeral costs for Saili. The fundraiser described Saili "as a loving, humble and incredibly hardworking person."

"She was always willing to do whatever was needed for her team without ever complaining," the fundraiser description reads. "She truly loved her job and her coworkers, and she cherished her family — especially her siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews. Lovine had a radiant personality that shined a light on everyone around her. Her kindness, warmth and unwavering work ethic left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing her."