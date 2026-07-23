Woman arrested in carjacking, wrong-way driving investigation

MIDVALE — A 31-year-old woman who police say tried to steal a vehicle, drove the wrong way on the freeway and was almost hit by a TRAX train was arrested Wednesday.

Kalo Pofaiva Fifita was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, child endangerment and escape.

The investigation began about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at a used car lot near 8200 S. State Street.

"Officers from Unified Police Department arrived on scene, observing a women behind held down by two bystanders. It was reported the female suspect attempted to take an operable vehicle while holding a rifle, later identified as a BB gun," a police booking affidavit states.

Police learned that Fifita — while holding what looked like a rifle — had approached two people working on a vehicle and demanded a ride, according to the affidavit. The employees said "no."

She then entered their work van and "stated 'I need this car,' placing the vehicle in reverse mode. Kalo accelerated in an attempt to take the vehicle, but the witness opened the door. The witness grabbed her and forced her out of the vehicle. While doing so Kalo grabbed the firearm," according to the affidavit.

Fifita kept yelling, "I need this, stop touching me," according to witnesses.

After pulling Fifita out of the van, the employees said she reached for a knife in her pocket, the affidavit states. They were able to hold Fifita down, however, without being injured until police arrived.

Investigators also found two children on scene who had been with Fifita. One girl, who is related, said Fifita had picked her up to "grab food and run errands," But she said Fifita's demeanor soon changed. The girl told police that Fifita began driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-215, the affidavit states.

"(She) stated she was scared, because cars were driving toward them which they narrowly avoided," police said.

Fifita eventually did a U-turn on the freeway and exited near 9000 South. She stopped at a friend's house in Sandy and broke into the residence although people were home, according to the affidavit. She went into a bedroom and grabbed a child and began walking him toward Fifita's car, police stated.

"The mother of (the boy) followed them to the vehicle, asking what was occurring. Kalo never responded, only saying 'we need to leave,'" according to the affidavit.

Fifita then drove herself and the two children to a nearby TRAX line.

"The safety arms to the TRAX line were down, and Kalo stopped her vehicle on the (tracks). (The girl) observed a TRAX train traveling toward them. (She) believed the distance between the vehicle and train was a few hundred feet," the affidavit states.

But just before being hit, Fifita "abruptly accelerated" and moved from the path of the oncoming train, according to the affidavit. She next drove to the car lot on State Street and attempted to open the doors of multiple cars before her confrontation with the employees, the affidavit states.

After being arrested and being put in the back of a police patrol car, officers say Fifita "slipped her right handcuff off" and tried to break the window. "Kalo was successfully restrained but again attempted to flee out of the vehicle," according to the affidavit.