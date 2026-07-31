TRAX Green Line derailed after collision with car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A car collided with a TRAX Green Line Train Friday morning, derailing the train and causing delays on the Green Line during the morning commute in downtown Salt Lake City.

The crash occurred at 2200 W. North Temple at approximately 7 a.m. on Friday, according to Gavin Gustafson with the Utah Transit Authority Public.

Gustafson said the car turned in front of the train. There were no injuries reported from passengers on the train, and the driver of the car was under evaluation. A bus bridge was put in place between the Airport and North Temple stations along the Green Line, with expected delays of at least 30 minutes.

At 9:25 a.m., UTA announced that the bus bridge had been canceled as trains were able to move through the area again. Residual delays of 20 to 25 minutes remained on the Green Line.

Crews work to clear debris from a crash that occurred Friday between a TRAX Green Line train and a car. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

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