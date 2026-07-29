Veteran law enforcer charged and accused of firing shots in hotel room

BLUFFDALE — A veteran law enforcer is facing criminal charges for allegedly firing multiple rounds inside a hotel room and threatening responding police.
Kevin Lee Cheatwood, 59, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of assault on a police officer, a second-degree felony; two counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and causing property damage and interfering with police, class B misdemeanors.
On Friday, police responded to a hotel room in Bluffdale on a report that Cheatwood "was inside the bathroom and had fired a round, possibly shooting himself," according to charging documents.
When officers arrived, they spotted two guns inside the room and found Cheatwood "sitting inside the bathtub, facing the bathroom door, and holding a third firearm pointed toward the floor. Cheatwood then pointed the firearm at (two officers), who both retreated from the doorframe into the hotel hallway," the charges state.
A shot was then heard by police. No injuries were reported. After backup officers arrived, they re-engaged with Cheatwood.
"Ultimately officers regained entry into the original room and made contact with Kevin, who was now compliant with officer commands. Kevin was taken into custody and secured in a patrol vehicle," a police booking affidavit states.
After Cheatwood was taken into custody, investigators searched the room and found two shell casings and a bullet hole in the bathroom ceiling.
Prosecutors note in their charges that Cheatwood "was a law enforcement veteran with thirty years of experience after retiring as a law enforcement officer in Geneva County, Alabama, when this incident occurred."
The state has requested that Cheatwood be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of posting bail pending trial.
Suicide prevention resources
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Crisis hotlines
- Huntsman Mental Health Institute Crisis Line: 801-587-3000
- SafeUT Crisis Line: 833-372-3388
- 988 Suicide and Crisis LifeLine at 988
- Trevor Project Hotline for LGBTQ teens: 1-866-488-7386
Online resources
- NAMI Utah: namiut.org
- SafeUT: safeut.org
- SafeUTFrontline: SafeUT Frontline.org
- SafeUTNG: SafeUTNG.org
- Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988lifeline.org
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Utah chapter: afsp.org/chapter/utah
- Encircle Utah.org LGBTQ+ family and youth resource center.
- Utah Pride Center.org empowers Utah's diverse LGBTQ+ community.
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Mental Health suicide prevention
- Centers for Workplace Mental Health offers suicide prevention and response for employers.
Warning signs of suicide
- Talking about wanting to die
- Looking for a way to kill oneself
- Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose
- Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
- Talking about being a burden to others
- Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
- Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly
- Sleeping too little or too much
- Withdrawing or feeling isolated
- Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
- Displaying extreme mood swings
The more of these signs a person shows, the greater the risk. Warning signs are associated with suicide but may not be what causes a suicide.
Information from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
What to do if you see warning signs of suicide
- Do not leave the person alone
- Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt
- Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255)
- Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional
Information from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.