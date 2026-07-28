'This isn't a close case,' state tells judge in Tyler Robinson case

PROVO — The Utah County Attorney's Office believes the decision about whether Tyler Robinson should stand trial for capital murder for allegedly killing Charlie Kirk is an easy one.

"This is likely as straightforward a bindover decision as this court will ever see," prosecutors wrote in a court filing on Tuesday.

Following a week-long hearing, the state believes it presented sufficient evidence for 4th District Judge Tony Graf to bind Robinson over for trial on all charges.

"This isn't a close case. The state presented more than enough evidence to support a probable cause finding on all seven charges," prosecutors wrote in their filing.

Robinson, 23, is charged with aggravated murder and six other crimes in the death of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed on the campus of Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025. A preliminary hearing is held to determine whether there is sufficient probable cause to go to trial on the charges levied against a defendant.

A person's guilt or innocence is not determined at a preliminary hearing, and all evidence presented during the hearing must be viewed in a light favorable to the prosecution. The bar the state must meet to show probable cause during a preliminary hearing is low.

Earlier this month, both the state and Robinson's defense team spent a week in Graf's courtroom presenting evidence. At the end of the week, Graf granted a defense motion for each side to submit briefs summarizing their arguments. The state filed its brief on Tuesday. The defense's reply is due by Aug. 11, followed by the state's rebuttal on Aug. 18. After that, another hearing will be held on Sept. 1 for both sides to summarize their cases in court.

In their memorandum filed Tuesday, prosecutors remind the court that Robinson confessed to killing Kirk to several people, including his roommate and friends.

"These admissions, along with others, establish probable cause to support most of the elements of the charges. DNA testing, surveillance video, and eyewitness testimony buttress those elements and demonstrate probable cause to support the remaining elements," according to the state.

The state presented more than enough evidence to support a probable cause finding on all seven charges. –Prosecutors

During the weeklong hearing, the prosecution also showed surveillance video from the campus allegedly showing Robinson getting onto the roof of the Losee Center where he is accused of firing the fatal shot, as well as a video interview with his roommate and lover, Lance Twiggs, in which Twiggs said Robinson confessed to him and he also recognized Robinson from the school surveillance photos.

"This case is exceptional because, as shown … (Robinson) repeatedly admitted that he intended to cause Mr. Kirk's death by shooting him with a high-powered rifle. He wrote to Mr. Twiggs that he 'had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and (he) took it,'" according to the state's memorandum. "The circumstances of the shooting itself, when properly viewed in a light most favorable to the state, further demonstrate that (Robinson) intended to cause Mr. Kirk's death by shooting him."

Prosecutors also argued in their memorandum their reasons for adding a "victim targeting" penalty enhancement to some of Robinson's charges.

"(Robinson's) lifestyle…stood in sharp contrast to Mr. Kirk's religious and political views. The evidence establishes that (he) was in a homosexual relationship with Lance Twiggs," according to the state. "(Robinson's) texts to Mr. Twiggs demonstrate that he loved and cared deeply for Mr. Twiggs. In other words, (his) beliefs and practices pertaining to gender and sexuality were directly contrary to Mr. Kirk's political and religious beliefs and practices."

The state further notes that it is not required to prove the elements of a victim targeting sentencing enhancement at a preliminary hearing, but did so anyway.

Robinson's defense team will file its response by Aug. 11.