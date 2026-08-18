Father of teen shot at Kearns funeral arrested for investigation of murder

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Aug. 18, 2026 at 8:26 a.m.

 
A member of the forensics unit uses a metal detector to search for evidence as police investigate a shooting that occurred in Kearns during a funeral on Monday.

A member of the forensics unit uses a metal detector to search for evidence as police investigate a shooting that occurred in Kearns during a funeral on Monday. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • A 45-year-old man was arrested for investigation of murder in connections with a funeral shooting.
  • Afuhia Masiu Manatau allegedly gave a gun to his son during a fight.
  • The incident resulted in one death and two injuries at the Kearns funeral.

KEARNS — A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal confrontation at a funeral in Kearns that resulted in one man being killed and two others injured.

Afuhia Masiu Manatau was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of murder and shooting a gun, causing serious injury.

Unified police responded Monday to a report of a shooting at a church, 4660 W. 5015 South, just before 11:30 a.m.

"Multiple callers reported gunshots at a funeral after a physical altercation. Information gathered by officers was: three victims received gunshot wounds," a police booking affidavit states.

One man was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Intermountain Medical Center. Police have not released additional information about that victim.

Officers responding to the church stopped a 2026 Kia Carnival near 4100 West and 4175 South that they believed was involved in the altercation. Manatau was in the vehicle and was taken into custody, according to the affidavit. Manatau's 17-year-old son was also in the vehicle "and had a gunshot wound to the chest," the affidavit states.

A short time later, a Toyota Tundra "returned to the scene," according to police. Inside the vehicle were a 16-year-old driver and a 19-year-old passenger. A crowd soon gathered "attempting to fight the occupants. During the struggle, officers were notified 'the shooter is in the vehicle,'" according to the affidavit. The 19-year-old passenger had a gun in his waistband, the affidavit states.

One witness told investigators that she was attending the funeral and went outside, where she saw Manatau's son and another male fighting. That's when witnesses say Manatau pulled out a gun and gave it to his son, who shot the person he was fighting, according to the affidavit. Another witness told police that the son took the gun from his father, "racked it, and … shot twice," striking the person he was fighting both times.

A second male reacted by going after the 17-year-old son after his friend was shot, knocked him down and the gun out of his hand, took the gun and used it to shoot the 17-year-old son twice, according to police.

"Afuhia then tackles both (the male and his son) and someone shot (the male)," according to the affidavit.

Multiple people told KSL the funeral was for Ofa'tangikivaha Angilau, 23, who was shot and killed after bringing a shotgun into a Chevron Holiday gas station in Riverton on Aug. 7.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.
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