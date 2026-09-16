Teen hospitalized after being hit by car while riding e-scooter in South Jordan

By Devin Oldroyd, KSL | Updated - Sept. 16, 2026 at 4:01 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 16, 2026 at 3:58 p.m.

 
A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter in South Jordan.

A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter in South Jordan.

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SOUTH JORDAN — A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was hit by a car while riding an electric scooter in South Jordan.

The accident occurred Monday around 3:50 p.m., near 2200 W. South Jordan Parkway. South Jordan police said the boy was traveling west on the scooter as a car pulled out of a parking lot. Police said the driver's view of the boy was obstructed, which caused the driver to crash into him.

Following the collision, the boy was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said his legs may be broken.

The driver cooperated with officers, according to the South Jordan police. No citations had been issued as of Wednesday.

Police also mentioned that the accident happened near Bingham High School, but not on school grounds.

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