Summit County Sheriff's Office lifts fire evacuations from Henefer

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Updated - Aug. 13, 2026 at 4:13 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 13, 2026 at 4:01 p.m.

 
A fire helicopter flies over the Rocky Canyon Fire on Thursday. The Summit County Sheriff's Office announced that multiple areas near the fire had been cleared for residents to return to their homes.

A fire helicopter flies over the Rocky Canyon Fire on Thursday. The Summit County Sheriff's Office announced that multiple areas near the fire had been cleared for residents to return to their homes. (Summit County Sheriff's Office)

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HENEFER, Summit — The Summit County Sheriff's Office announced that residents in Henefer could return to their homes on Thursday amid the Rocky Canyon Fire, but warned that evacuations could return.

Residents living in multiple evacuated areas near Henefer and Coalville can now return to their homes, but the sheriff's office warned that the fire danger has not completely passed.

"While this is an important step forward, this change does not mean the threat from the fire has passed," the sheriff's office said. "The fire remains active, and conditions can change quickly."

Residents living between 300 West and I-84 can return to their homes, along with residents who are between Franklin Canyon, Icy Springs and Wohali Way near Coalville.

Additionally, homes located south of state Route 65, west of 300 West and South Henefer Road are cleared for residents to return.

The west side of Main Street in Henefer between East Canyon Road and South Henefer Road has also lifted its evacuation status, along with the area between Hog Back Summit and West Henefer Road.

The sheriff's office warned residents returning to their homes to keep an eye on official information channels to monitor evacuation statuses near them.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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