Southern Utah youth treatment center staff member accused of assaulting boy

Posted - Sept. 29, 2026 at 4:33 p.m.

Pat ReavyKSL
 
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Law concept image - gavel and handcuffs (BCFC, Shutterstock)

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TOQUERVILLE, Washington County — A staff member at a youth treatment center for boys in southern Utah is accused of physically abusing one of the new residents shortly after he arrived.

Isaiah Enosa Faausu "Tui" Tuiasosopo, 33, of St. George, was charged Tuesday in 5th District Court with aggravated child abuse, a first-degree felony.

On Sept. 4, a boy arrived at Kiva Adventure Ranch. The age of the boy was not disclosed in court documents. According to Kiva's website, the center treats boys between the ages of 12 and 17.

"After the intake process, (the boy) stated that he was sitting in the family room with some of the other residents watching television. (The boy) stated that he had made an inappropriate joke and staff member Isaiah Tuiasosopo told (him) that his joke was inappropriate. (The boy) replied to Tui by saying, 'OK, papi," according to charging documents.

At that point, Tuiasosopo "yanked" the boy off the couch and "shoved" him toward one of the rooms, the charges state.

"Once Tui and (the boy) were inside the room, Tui began slapping, punching, and kneeing (the boy). As a result of the assault, (the boy) suffered injuries to his ribs and upper back. These wounds were later examined by forensic nursing staff at the Children's Justice Center. Nursing staff described the injuries as deep tissue contusions," according to the charges.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed the boy coming out of the room "physically disheveled. It could be seen on the video that (the boy) was missing one of his slip-on sandals, and his glasses were on the ground. (The boy) was visibly upset and appeared to be cowering away from Tui. As (he) got closer to the camera, he appeared to be crying and wiping his nose," the charges state.

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