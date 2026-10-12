Settlement in deadly Tremonton shooting outlines payout, changes made to dispatch

BRIGHAM CITY — A settlement reached after a deadly Tremonton shooting outlines changes being made to dispatch centers across Utah as a result.

The document, obtained by a citizen through a GRAMA request and shared with KSL, details a $700,000 payout made to Box Elder County Sheriff's Office Deputy Mike Allred by Utah's Department of Public Safety. Allred also confirmed the authenticity of the document, saying it shows "positive changes" that are being made to improve public safety.

Allred is also one of three candidates who are running for Box Elder County sheriff in the upcoming November election. Allred did not shy away from the payout amount, saying it would cover his injuries and possible future impacts.

"I've got shrapnel that's going to be in my face, my head, my neck, my shoulder for the rest of my life," Allred explained. "I don't know what that's going to do 10, 15 years down the road. Some of them are starting to work their the way out right now, and I've got about 200 pieces of shrapnel all through the right side of my face and head."

Allred's K-9, Azula, was also injured in the shooting, which ultimately took the lives of Sergeant Lee Sorenson and Officer Eric Estrada, both of the Tremonton-Garland Police Department, on Aug. 17, 2025.

The settlement details changes that have already been made to all DPS dispatch centers, including the one inside the Box Elder Sheriff's Office, which is now located inside a Utah Highway Patrol building in Brigham City. Those changes include:

Calls and all sources will be documented.

Call information will be broadcast via radio.

Dispatching will not be done via chat.

When minimally staffed, breaks should be taken at consoles, and time away from consoles should be minimized.

Allred said he made the decision to run for sheriff in large part to make sure the dispatch center in Box Elder County continues to see improvements.

"I think this this proves that I'm willing to sit down and have the hard conversations and get things worked out," Allred said. "We can work on this and move forward. That's that's the goal on this. It's not to dwell on the past. It's to move forward and work in a positive manner."

Allred Settlement Agreement

When asked whether a communication failure occurred on the night of the 2025 shooting, Allred explained that he couldn't go into specifics due to the ongoing open criminal case against Ryan Michael Bate, who investigators say shot the officers as they responded to a domestic dispute at Bate's home.

Earlier this year, agencies from Brigham City, Tremonton, and Perry all moved their dispatch contracts from Box Elder County to Weber Area Dispatch, citing concerns not related to the August 2025 shooting.

"My goal throughout this whole thing is to get all of the agencies back to one radio channel, back in Box Elder County," Allred said. "It's going to take time."

A DPS spokesperson replied to KSL's request for comment with the following statement:

"The Utah Department of Public Safety reached an agreement with Mike Allred regarding the incident on August 17, 2025. Both parties agree that the agreement is not an admission of liability, fault, or wrongdoing. The agreement resolves Mr. Allred's potential claims and avoids what would be a lengthy litigation.

This was a tragic event that profoundly affected many people, including those directly involved, members of the community, first responders, and the DPS employees involved. We recognize that no agreement can replace what was lost, and our thoughts remain with everyone impacted by the events of August 17, 2025.

With this matter now resolved, our focus remains on supporting the ongoing prosecution of Ryan Bate and pursuing accountability through the criminal justice process. Out of respect for all involved, the Utah Department of Public Safety will have no further comment."