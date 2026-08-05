Residents near Widemouth 2 Fire can return home, urged to be prepared to evacuate again

FILLMORE — Evacuations were lifted Wednesday for most residents near the Widemouth 2 Fire burning in Millard County, but officials warned them to be ready to evacuate again if needed.

The over 84,000-acre fire continued to rage on Wednesday. Officials said winds from the west and northwest are expected to push the flames into more mountainous terrain.

The evacuation status was lowered from "go" to "set" on Wednesday morning, according to the Millard County Sheriff's Office. The "go" status means people in the affected area must leave immediately, while the "set" status warns people to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Communities near Fillmore from 500 South and Baker Lane (100 East), extending both west and south, have been told to prepare for possible evacuation, along with eastern portions of state Route 99 south to just past the Great Lakes Cheese Plant.

Near Meadow, homes north of 4400 South have also been warned they may need to evacuate. Both Fillmore and Meadow locations were originally told to evacuate.

This map shows the Widemouth 2 Fire as of August 4, 2026. Areas surrounding the fire have been closed by the Bureau of Land Management. (Photo: Utah Bureau of Land Management)

Some private properties near Joseph Peak remain under evacuation orders, as does Kanosh south of 300 South, Turkey Track Lane, Cemetery Road and 4400 South to Reservation Road in Meadow. Officials said four structures have been destroyed by the fire as of Wednesday morning.

Communities in nearby Sevier County have also been on edge as smoke hangs over nearby towns.

The lightning-caused fire has largely burned in Fishlake National Forest, though it has threatened multiple communities on the western edge of the BLM-managed land, including Fillmore, Meadow and Kanosh. The fire reached an estimated 84,409 acres on Wednesday.

All BLM-managed lands in Millard County north of I-70, east of I-15, and west of U.S. 50 remain closed due to the fire.

Other fire updates

The Little Horse Fire in Duchesne County, which is estimated at 119 acres, did not grow significantly overnight, allowing firefighters to make progress on containing the blaze.

On Wednesday, the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office announced it had closed three Forest Service Roads to protect public safety and support fire suppression operations.

Forest Service roads 10179, 10090 and 10097 have been closed until further notice, including Horse Ridge Road North at Reservation Ridge and Avintaquin Road south of Camelot.

The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office has issued a Road Closure Notice related to the Little Horse Fire on Wednesday. (Photo: Google Earth)

The U.S. Forest Service said the lightning-caused Black Canyon Fire, located on the border of Sanpete and Emery counties, had grown to 2,111 acres. The Reeder subdivision remains under an evacuation order.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, more than 94 uncontained large fires are burning across the country. In the 2026 fire season, more than 45,000 fires have burned more than 5.4 million acres of land across the United States.