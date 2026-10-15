5 people believed dead following shooting at Oregon elementary school, 2 officials tell AP

Updated - Oct. 15, 2026 at 5:39 p.m. | Posted - Oct. 15, 2026 at 3:34 p.m.

The Associated PressAssociated Press
 
Police tape is placed outside Silver Rail Elementary School, where a shooting took place, on Thursday, in Bend, Ore.

Police tape is placed outside Silver Rail Elementary School, where a shooting took place, on Thursday, in Bend, Ore. (Joe Kline, Associated Press)

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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Five people are believed dead after a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary.
  • Bend police confirmed the suspect is dead; multiple child victims reported.
  • The attack occurred at 12:59 p.m.; the school is under lockdown.

BEND, Ore. — Authorities believe at least five people are dead following a shooting at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, according to two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the case.

The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly. Both said the death toll was preliminary and could change.

Bend police spokesperson Sheila Miller earlier confirmed the suspect is dead. It wasn't clear if the suspect was included among the five.

She also said multiple victims were children.

"We don't have a number at this point. We know children are among the victims," Miller said during a media briefing.

Authorities received a call about a shot fired into a car outside Silver Rail Elementary at 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene within minutes. Further 911 calls came from inside the school, she said.

The attacker was shot and went down inside the school soon after police arrived, Miller said.

It was not immediately clear if it was by police, a bystander or self-inflicted.

Spokespeople for the city and police department did not immediately return emails seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Silver Rail Elementary was under lockdown, the Bend-La Pine school district wrote on Facebook.

"We're in the process at this time of going room by room and evacuating each of the people who are in that school. ... This is the kind of thing we never want to see happen in Bend. It's devastating," Miller said, pausing to control her emotions.

The school in Bend, Oregon, which is more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Portland, had 459 enrolled students as of last year, according to the Oregon Department of Education. The school serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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