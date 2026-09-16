Police identify man hit, killed by truck in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A 20-year-old man died after a truck hit him and drove away early Wednesday, according to Salt Lake City police.

The victim, later identified as named Juan Mattias Ottoniel, was found by officers minutes after the collision near 15 West and 400 South while police were on an unrelated call.

Police officers performed lifesaving measures until medical teams arrived to take Ottoniel to the hospital, where police said he later died.

Ottoniel was hit while in the crosswalk, and witnesses told police that he was dragged for some distance by the vehicle. Police began searching for a privately owned garbage truck that may have been involved in the crash on Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, the Salt Lake City Police Department said it had located the vehicle and the driver believed to be involved in the crash and that the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

This story may be updated.