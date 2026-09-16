Police identify man hit, killed by truck in Salt Lake City

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Updated - Sept. 17, 2026 at 9:22 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 16, 2026 at 6:53 a.m.

 
A man was killed after a hit and run crash in downtown Salt Lake City early Wednesday.

A man was killed after a hit and run crash in downtown Salt Lake City early Wednesday. (Yevhen Prozhyrko, Shutterstock)

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SALT LAKE CITY — A 20-year-old man died after a truck hit him and drove away early Wednesday, according to Salt Lake City police.

The victim, later identified as named Juan Mattias Ottoniel, was found by officers minutes after the collision near 15 West and 400 South while police were on an unrelated call.

Police officers performed lifesaving measures until medical teams arrived to take Ottoniel to the hospital, where police said he later died.

Ottoniel was hit while in the crosswalk, and witnesses told police that he was dragged for some distance by the vehicle. Police began searching for a privately owned garbage truck that may have been involved in the crash on Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, the Salt Lake City Police Department said it had located the vehicle and the driver believed to be involved in the crash and that the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

This story may be updated.

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UtahPolice & CourtsSalt Lake County
Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSLJoe Wirthlin
Joe Wirthlin is a breaking news reporter who also covers Tooele County and religion in Utah. He began his journalism career at Brigham Young University, where he worked at the Daily Universe before he joined the KSL team in 2025. Born in Massachusetts, Joe moved across the country with his family, supporting his father in the military, before settling in Utah in 2021.

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