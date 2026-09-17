Utah man charged with hiring hit man while awaiting trial for the same crime

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A Magna man, currently in the Salt Lake County Jail for allegedly trying to hire a hit man to kill his ex-wife and her mother, is now accused of doing the same thing while awaiting trial.

Orane James Spence, 34, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of criminal solicitation to commit murder, a first-degree felony.

It's the same charge that was filed against him last year when prosecutors said he tried to do the same thing. That case is scheduled to go to trial at the end of the month.

According to his new charges, while Spence was incarcerated in the Salt Lake County Jail, he allegedly approached another inmate on May 15 and "asked if he knew anyone who could do a job for him, specifically stating that he wanted to get rid of his ex-wife so she would not appear in court. Spence said he was desperate because he was expected to receive a lengthy prison sentence."

The inmate provided Spence with the number of a confidential informant "who could carry out Spence's plan," the charges state. Spence called the informant and offered up to $50,000 to kill his ex-wife and her mother, and he allegedly said he could get more money if needed.

"Spence stated that he wanted a death that raises no suspicion, he wanted a 'clean job' and didn't want anyone else to know," charging documents read.

Investigators said Spence tried to cover his plot by calling the informant using another inmate's calling credentials. He then met with the confidential informant at the jail on June 21.

"During the conversation, the confidential informant and Spence talked in code, discussing the target and payment," the charges state. "The CI again visited Spence in jail on June 24 discussing the target and the plan of action. On June 26, Spence provided the inmate with his ex-wife's name, her driver's license number, social security number, and address. Also, Spence told the CI 'Busca a su madre tambien,' meaning to look for her mother as well."

Spence was first arrested following an investigation in which another confidential informant in Connecticut contacted the FBI, claiming Spence had asked him to murder someone, according to charging documents.

"The FBI had several recorded conversations between the confidential informant and Spence. Spence and the confidential informant spoke in Jamaican Patois. Spence knew the confidential informant as an online gaming buddy but was unsure of his real name," the charges state.

"During the recorded phone calls, the confidential informant and Spence discussed the arrangements to have 'her' killed. Spence did not provide her name but provided several details, such as she would be dropping off the kids at his residence on Sunday," the first set of charges continued. "Spence discussed how he wanted the murder to look like a robbery and agreed to pay the confidential informant $10,000 for the crime."

When asked why she thought Spence wanted her dead, the ex-wife told police, "Spence is narcissistic enough that he thought she would never leave him. In their divorce, she was awarded the house and the custody of the children. (She) stated that Spence told her he would burn the house down so no one would get it and she believes this is why he wanted her dead," charging documents state.