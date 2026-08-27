Pay dispute leads to stabbing investigation in Utah County

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Riverton man was arrested in Saratoga Springs for allegedly stabbing another man over a pay dispute.

George Michael Romero Pardo, 30, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, robbery, causing property damage and making a threat of violence.

On Wednesday, about 4:20 p.m., police were called to the parking lot of Home Depot, 1226 N. Exchange Dr.

Officers learned that Romero had given the victim a check on Aug. 22 for a job the victim had done for him, according to a police booking affidavit. The victim cashed the check and received $14,000 from the bank and was supposed to give Romero $5,000 back.

"Michael today began to tell the victim that he needed to give (him) all of the money and that (he) did not want to wait. The victim informed me that Michael had located him in the parking lot near Home Depot when Michael began to punch the victim. After doing so, Michael had a knife or scissors in his hand which Michael repeatedly tried to stab the victim out of anger, threatening to kill the victim. The victim placed his hand (up) to defend himself and sustained a stab-like wound on his right palm of the hand," according to the affidavit.

Romero then got inside the victim's car, took all of the $14,000 that was in the glove box as well as $3,000 that the victim had saved on his own, and drove off, the affidavit states.

Romero was tracked down a short time later and arrested.