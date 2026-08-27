Pay dispute leads to stabbing investigation in Utah County

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Aug. 27, 2026 at 10:31 a.m.

 
A man was arrested Wednesday in Saratoga Springs for allegedly stabbing another over a pay dispute.

A man was arrested Wednesday in Saratoga Springs for allegedly stabbing another over a pay dispute. (Brian A Jackson, Shutterstock)

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SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Riverton man was arrested in Saratoga Springs for allegedly stabbing another man over a pay dispute.

George Michael Romero Pardo, 30, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, robbery, causing property damage and making a threat of violence.

On Wednesday, about 4:20 p.m., police were called to the parking lot of Home Depot, 1226 N. Exchange Dr.

Officers learned that Romero had given the victim a check on Aug. 22 for a job the victim had done for him, according to a police booking affidavit. The victim cashed the check and received $14,000 from the bank and was supposed to give Romero $5,000 back.

"Michael today began to tell the victim that he needed to give (him) all of the money and that (he) did not want to wait. The victim informed me that Michael had located him in the parking lot near Home Depot when Michael began to punch the victim. After doing so, Michael had a knife or scissors in his hand which Michael repeatedly tried to stab the victim out of anger, threatening to kill the victim. The victim placed his hand (up) to defend himself and sustained a stab-like wound on his right palm of the hand," according to the affidavit.

Romero then got inside the victim's car, took all of the $14,000 that was in the glove box as well as $3,000 that the victim had saved on his own, and drove off, the affidavit states.

Romero was tracked down a short time later and arrested.

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Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops-and-courts beat.
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