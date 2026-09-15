Park City police K-9 seriously injured after jumping from freeway overpass

PARK CITY — A police K-9 was seriously injured on Tuesday after the dog jumped from a freeway overpass while responding to an incident in Park City.

The K-9, named Bruno, was brought in to help with a suspicious package found near the Highway 40 and Interstate 80 interchange when he jumped from the overpass, Park City Police Department said in a news release.

Bruno was airlifted to an emergency veterinary hospital in Salt Lake City for treatment, according to police.

"Bruno is more than a police K-9 — he is a partner, a member of our department, and an important part of the Park City Police family," the police department said. "Our thoughts are with Bruno and his handler as he receives the care he needs."

Park City Police also thanked the Life Flight crew and medical personnel who responded, along with the Utah Highway Patrol, which initially responded to the suspicious package report.