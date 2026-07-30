Officials issue warning after mislabeled kratom product linked to death in Utah County

TAYLORSVILLE — Utah officials are sounding the alarm on mislabeled kratom products after they say a person died in Utah County after consuming them.

The recent death and several severe health incidents have been associated with Buzzers-brand Cat's Claw tablets that contained illegal kratom alkaloids, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Agriculture & Food and the Utah Poison Control Center.

The release warned the public not to buy or consume any flavor of Buzzers Cat's Claw tablets, and to "safely destroy" any product they may already have.

The mislabeled tablets contain mitragynine pseudoindoxyl and MGM-15, which are opioid-acting substances found in the kratom plant and Schedule I drugs, according to the statement.

The release stated that while kratom contains psychoactive compounds, typical cat's claw — a herbal supplement — does not contain the same compounds found in kratom.

In light of the death, the agencies stated in their statement that they have instructed retailers to immediately remove Buzzers Cat's Claw from shelves.

The poison control center also advised the use of naloxone in the case of an overdose related to the tablets. Anyone worried about the effects of the tablets can contact the poison control at 800-222-1222 at any time.

While not regulated by the Controlled Substances Act, some states prohibit or restrict kratom use, including Utah.

According to the DEA, kratom is derived from a tree native to Southeast Asia. It can act as both a stimulant and a sedative, depending on dosage. University of Utah Health reports that high dosages act similarly to opioids like morphine and oxycodone.

Use can also lead to "psychotic symptoms" and addiction, the DEA stated.

Kratom comes in many forms, including powdered leaf capsules, tablets and tonics.

Kratom products were almost entirely outlawed in Utah earlier this year, after the passing of SB45, sponsored by Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork. It prohibits the sale of kratom in all forms except for pure-leaf products. Additionally, kratom can only be purchased in certain shops by people 21 and older.