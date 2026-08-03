No timeline yet for tenants to return to Midvale apartment complex

By Daniel Woodruff, KSL | Posted - Aug. 3, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

 
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KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • The Midvale apartment fire displaced residents from 220 units with no return timeline.
  • Mayor Gettel emphasized safety as a priority while tenants await access to belongings.
  • Community aid includes temporary housing and donations; many tenants lacked adequate insurance coverage.

MIDVALE — As anxious tenants of a burned apartment complex wait to get back inside to try to salvage their belongings, the city said there's currently no timeline for that to happen.

North Union Apartments, located at 942 N. Union Ave., caught fire Friday morning and burned for more than 24 hours. Residents in all 220 occupied units were displaced.

"Based on our conversations with (Unified Fire Authority) and the property management group, everyone's top priorities are the safety and security of residents and the property," Midvale Mayor Dustin Gettel told KSL on Monday afternoon following a meeting. "They are both working diligently to determine when tenants can safely access their units to retrieve critical personal items."

However, Gettel added, neither the fire department nor property managers have "provided a timeline for when that access will be available."

'Everything has been destroyed'

When Daniel Chavez woke Friday, his building was on fire. Chavez lived at North Union Apartments for more than three years with his daughter on the third floor.

"Everything is gone between water, smoke and debris from the top floor and the attic," Chavez said, adding that he would still like to try to retrieve any personal documents that may still be there.

But, he believes, "everything has been destroyed."

Ziyoviddin Burkhoniddinov lived at the complex since April with his wife, who's expecting a baby. They resided on the fourth floor.

North Union Apartments are pictured Monday in Midvale, after a devastating fire displaced the residents in all 220 occupied units.
North Union Apartments are pictured Monday in Midvale, after a devastating fire displaced the residents in all 220 occupied units. (Photo: Istvan Bartos, KSL)

"It's been really stressful for all of us," he told KSL, noting that his wife was "shaking" and "sobbing" when he found her on Friday.

She was so distraught, he added, that she had to be checked out by paramedics.

"My wife is crying every single day saying that she doesn't want this," Burkhoniddinov said. "She wants to go back home."

Investigators said they believe a mechanical issue in the attic caused the fire.

The apartment complex was built in 2022 and is owned by Keller Investment Properties, which is based in Utah. The company referred KSL to North Union Apartment managers.

Firefighters respond to an apartment fire at 942 E. North Union Ave. near Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday.
Firefighters respond to an apartment fire at 942 E. North Union Ave. near Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday. (Photo: Tess Crowley, Deseret News)

Reached by phone Monday morning, a woman who identified herself as North Union's assistant manager told a reporter that property managers are working to figure out the details of when people can get back inside, and that "we're doing as much as we can" to communicate details.

Community response

Following the fire, Midvale's mayor called the community response "amazing" as many have reached out to help. A temporary shelter and resource center is set up at Union Middle School.

"We're seeing a steady flow of people each day looking for resources," said Gettel.

Habitat for Humanity is collecting donated furniture and household items for residents as they find new housing. Items must be new or like new. Those interested in donating should contact habitat@habitatsaltlake.org.

"This is a way to help the families as they move into new spaces feel as though that they are finding some stability in their new space," said Carin Crowe, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Greater Salt Lake Area.

A member of the Sandy City Fire Department motions after connecting a hose to a fire hydrant as fellow firefighters respond to an apartment fire at 942 E. North Union Ave. near Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday.
A member of the Sandy City Fire Department motions after connecting a hose to a fire hydrant as fellow firefighters respond to an apartment fire at 942 E. North Union Ave. near Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday. (Photo: Tess Crowley, Deseret News)

More than 40 families are being temporarily housed in Airbnb rentals, including Chavez. That's thanks to a partnership between the short-term rental housing company and United Way of Salt Lake, the organization announced Monday.

But many tenants are still facing uncertainty.

"Unfortunately, a lot of us didn't have renter's insurance because the building had a program for renter's insurance," Chavez said, "but it looks like it was only liability."

Multiple tenants reached out to KSL to complain that they were "misinformed and misguided" about the $15 monthly fee they paid to North Union Apartments, which they have learned did not cover personal property that was destroyed. Managers at the complex did not respond to written questions from KSL about that, or about when tenants can expect to receive deposit refunds.

Meanwhile, as Chavez looks to recover, he said he appreciates the community's help.

"Everything is gone, from clothing, furniture (and) electronics, absolutely everything, and we worked really hard to collect all those things," he said. "But we're alive. That's all that matters."

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The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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Daniel Woodruff, KSLDaniel Woodruff
Daniel Woodruff is a reporter and fill-in anchor at KSL. Born in Salt Lake City and raised in Provo, Daniel attended Provo High School and has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communications from Brigham Young University. He worked as a reporter at a FOX affiliate in Indiana, followed by several years as the primary weeknight anchor at an ABC affiliate in Wisconsin. In 2014, Daniel and his family returned home to Utah, where he spent nearly seven years as a reporter at KUTV, along with a stint working in public relations. In January 2024, he joined the KSL news team. Daniel has covered many high-profile stories in his career, including the Great Recession and its effects, the Wisconsin recall elections, the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the Westminster Bridge terror attack in London, the Dakota Access Pipeline Protests in North Dakota, the Brian Head fire, the Las Vegas mass shooting, and the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial. He has also reported extensively on Utah politics and covered multiple legislative sessions. Daniel enjoys running, reading non-fiction, trying new restaurants (especially Indian food) and traveling. He met his wife on a blind date. They have three children.

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