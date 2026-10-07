New US indictment charges former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro with torture

NEW YORK — U.S. authorities added new torture charges Thursday to their case against former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, ramping up pressure on the ousted authoritarian leader already fighting drug trafficking allegations.

Maduro, who was previously charged with participating in a conspiracy to send cocaine into the U.S., is now also facing allegations of human rights abuses during his time as president of the oil-rich South American nation.

"He authorized the use of torture against specific individuals and oversaw a system designed to use torture, arbitrary detention and violence as a means of repression against the political opposition," says the revised indictment, which newly charges Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, with torture conspiracy.

The allegations include electric shocks, beatings and asphyxiation at Maduro's behest.

Asserting that thousands of Venezuelans were "harassed, threatened, arrested, prosecuted, assaulted, tortured, or killed" by people acting at the behest of Maduro's government, the indictment alleges that the abuse included electric shocks, beatings and asphyxiation. Maduro, the indictment claims, signed off on torture methods, sought and got updates on specific victims' treatment, watched a video of a forced confession and personally threatened the killing of one prisoner's child "as a form of psychological torture."

Flores, a former legislator and attorney general, helped develop the repressive system and ordered the torture of some specific people, the indictment contends.

A message seeking comment was sent to Maduro's lawyer; Flores was in court for a previously scheduled hearing, where her attorney said he hadn't yet had time to review the new allegations. Both Maduro and Flores have been behind bars in New York since early January, when forces seized them from their Caracas home in a middle-of-the-night raid.

Both have pleaded not guilty in the U.S. drug case first brought years ago against them and numerous alleged co-conspirators. Their attorneys have asked for the case to be dismissed on the grounds that they have immunity as the leader and first lady of a foreign country.

They face potential life sentences if convicted.

Maduro, who served as Venezuela's president from 2013 until his capture in January, has been under investigation for years by the International Criminal Court over allegations of crimes against humanity, tied to his crackdown on opponents. He has always denied any wrongdoing.

In this courtroom sketch, former Venezuela President Nicholas Maduro, attorneys Anna Estevao and Mark Donnelly, and Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, during a pretrial hearing in a drug trafficking case for Maduro and Flores, July 22, at Manhattan federal court in New York. Maduro was hit with human rights abuse charges on Thursday. (Photo: Jane Rosenberg via AP)

Alleged torture victims included US citizens

The revised indictment includes several mentions of the involvement of Venezuela's feared DGCIM military intelligence agency, which was headed for many years by one of Maduro's co-defendants, Gen. Hugo Carvajal. He broke with Maduro years ago, pleaded guilty last year to drug trafficking charges in New York and has offered to testify against his former boss.

While the indictment doesn't name the alleged torture victims, three are described as U.S. citizens. One was punched, subjected to electric shocks and forced to eat his own vomit during eight months of imprisonment, the indictment says. Another was beaten badly enough to necessitate a long hospital stay and had a gun stuck in his mouth. A third was handcuffed, hooded and beaten for two days every half an hour, suffering a permanent eye injury, the indictment said.

Maduro has long ignored lawsuits brought in courts by Americans who alleged they were beaten while in custody in Venezuela.

Among those who sued is Matthew Heath, a former U.S. Marine corporal from Tennessee. He was arrested at a roadblock in Venezuela in 2020 and held in custody for more than two years.

In May, Heath and another former prisoner won a $300 million default judgment against Maduro and other top Venezuelan officials for overseeing a pattern of torture. The lawsuit, brought under a federal anti-terrorism law, included allegations of waterboarding, electrocution, threats of rape with a nightstick, administration of mind-altering medications and the repeated use of a cramped cell nicknamed "El Tigrito."

"It's incredible to see a dictator in court," Heath said Thursday upon learning of the new charges. "The Maduro prosecution will do more to prevent the kidnapping of Americans by rogue regimes than a hundred press releases from the United Nations."

Then-Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, wave after his swearing-in ceremony for a third term at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 10, 2025. Flores is lobbying for her release from prison on health grounds. (Photo: Ariana Cubillos, Associated Press)

Meanwhile, Flores' lawyers unsuccessfully urged a judge to free her from jail and put her under house arrest because she has heart problems.

The attorneys argued that Flores, 69, has medical problems that cannot be treated effectively in jail. She has lost 25 pounds while imprisoned at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, might have suffered a minor heart attack in July, has "lingering lightheadedness, dizziness and shortness of breath" and has been told that she might need heart surgery, the attorneys said.

They also said she suffered permanent scarring when she was "thrown against a wall or dresser" during her capture.

Prosecutors opposed the bail request, saying that Flores was an "extreme" flight risk and has been taken for treatment at a local hospital when needed.

U.S. District Court Judge Alvin Hellerstein denied Flores' request. He noted, among other things, that she's unwilling to undergo catheterization in jail in order to determine the cause of her heart problems and the appropriate steps for treatment.

He also pushed back at the notion that her high blood pressure was life-threatening, noting she's already on medication for that.

President Donald Trump's administration has defended the raid to capture Maduro as a "surgical law enforcement operation." Maduro has called himself a prisoner of war and his capture a kidnapping.

Contributing: Larry Neumeister and Jennifer Peltz