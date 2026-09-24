Motorcyclist dies after crash in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in West Valley Thursday afternoon.

The West Valley City Police Department said the accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. A motorcycle was traveling north on 5600 West when a car heading south made a left turn, striking the motorcycle, according to police.

Police said the man driving the motorcycle died in the crash. No other injuries have been reported.

Witnesses of the crash said the motorcycle was traveling at a "very high" speed. At this time, police are still working to confirm this.

5600 West was closed in both directions, and traffic was diverted as police continued their investigation.

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