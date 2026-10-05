Motorcyclist dies after colliding with school bus in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in Cedar City.

The crash occurred on state Route 56 (Lund Highway), according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Zach Randall.

There were no students on the bus as it was traveling to begin its pickup route, according to Randall.

UHP later said the motorcycle made "a left turn on a yellow-arrow traffic light" in front of the bus, which was traveling east.

The motorcycle was hit by the bus, and the rider died on scene — despite wearing a helmet and protective gear, according to UHP.

All lanes heading both east and west were blocked for a few hours as crews responded to the scene.

Utah Highway Patrol was investigating a motorcycle and a school bus crash leading to one person's death on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. (Photo: Utah Department of Transportation)

The school bus involved in the crash belonged to the Iron County School District, according to Shauna Lund, the district's communications director and foundation coordinator.

"We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family of the driver involved in this morning's tragic accident," Lund said.

Photo shows the damage to a bus after it collided with a motorcycle Monday in Cedar City. (Photo: Utah Department of Public Safety)

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