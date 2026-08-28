Moab police suspend search for man suspected of aggravated assault

MOAB — Moab police announced it was ceasing its search for a man accused of fleeing during an aggravated assault investigation.

The police first announced its search just after 7 p.m., describing the suspect as a Hispanic male who is a thin build, with distinctive tattoos on his neck and hand. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, black T-shirt and blue jeans fleeing north from 500 W. Gala Avenue.

"Suspect has a history of possessing a firearm, but it is not known if he is currently armed," police said.

But a little less than two hours later, the department said it was stopping the search operation.

"We do know who the suspect is and will utilize other investigative methods to attempt to locate him at another time. A thorough search of the immediate area was conducted and the suspect was not located within the containment," Moab police said.

The suspect's identity will not be revealed at this time so as not to hinder the investigation, police added.