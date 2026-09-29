Millard County deputies seek suspects after $10K in diesel stolen from Meadow gas station

MEADOW, Millard County — Authorities in Millard County are investigating the theft of approximately 1,400 gallons of diesel fuel. They suspect thieves targeted a gas station in Meadow on two separate nights earlier this month.

The thefts occurred around 1 a.m. on Sept. 15 and Sept. 18 at the Sinclair Gas Station in Meadow, according to Capt. Patrick Bennett with the Millard County Sheriff's Office.

Bennett said investigators believe the same two suspects were involved in both incidents and are asking the public for help identifying them.

Investigators released surveillance images of a man they believe may be connected to the thefts.

"One of the individuals came up to the entry doors of the gas station, it was closed. They looked inside, verifying that nobody was there, and then they went and stole the fuel from the pumps," Bennett said.

Unlike other incidents that Bennett is familiar with where stolen credit cards were used to steal fuel, in this case it appears the suspects bypassed the pump's payment system.

"Somehow they were able to bypass the pump and turn it on so they were able to pump it right out of there without having to charge anything," Bennett said.

Authorities in Millard County are investigating the theft of approximately 1,400 gallons of diesel fuel. They suspect thieves targeted a gas station in Meadow on two separate nights earlier this month. (Photo: Millard County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators suspect the thieves used a box truck equipped with a large storage tank to haul away the fuel.

"There could possibly be a larger tank that was inside the box of the truck," Bennett said.

The thefts resulted in the loss of about 1,400 gallons of diesel fuel. With diesel prices approaching $7 per gallon, the total loss is estimated at roughly $10,000.

"That's a massive hit for them to take, especially with gas prices being what they are right now," Bennett said.

Bennett said the suspects' actions suggest they may have carried out similar crimes elsewhere.

Authorities in Millard County are investigating the theft of approximately 1,400 gallons of diesel fuel. They suspect thieves targeted a gas station in Meadow on two separate nights earlier this month. (Photo: Millard County Sheriff's Office)

"This can't be the first time that they've done this," he said.

The sheriff's office has contacted state agencies, including the Statewide Information and Analysis Center, for assistance with the investigation. Bennett does not believe the suspects are from Millard County.

"We believe they came in specifically for the purpose of committing this crime," Bennett said. "That's why we want to get this out as broad as we can."

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incidents is asked to contact the Millard County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the sheriff's office and reference Incident #138347.