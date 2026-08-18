Man with multiple fraud convictions sentenced for using grandparents' identity to obtain truck

ST. GEORGE — A man convicted of fraud in multiple counties across Utah has now resolved the last of his criminal charges while serving a sentence at the prison in Gunnison.

Dalton West Slangerup, 32, of Lehi, pleaded guilty on Aug. 6 to identity fraud, which was reduced as part of a plea deal from a second-degree felony to a class A misdemeanor. Charging documents in the case say he used his grandparents' identities to purchase a 2022 Ford F350 truck for just under $100,000 without their consent.

He was sentenced by 5th District Judge Bryan Pattison to one year in jail, but the jail term was suspended, and he was instead ordered to spend 18 months on probation.

A second charge of identity fraud, a second-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Slangerup has been convicted fraud, theft or writing bad checks in seven Utah County cases, two Tooele County cases and cases in Sanpete County and Salt Lake County. In multiple cases, he admitted to writing bad checks to businesses or otherwise fraudulently obtaining e-bikes, trucks, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles.

Slangerup has been ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars back to the victims of his actions.

He was ordered by 4th District Judge Thomas Low on Jan. 14 to serve five terms of one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for two counts of issuing a bad check and three counts of theft, second-degree felonies, resolving multiple charges.

Months earlier, Low sentenced Slangerup in a separate case in June 2025 to one year in jail and three years on probation, urging him to spend that time paying back his victims, including some who commented at the hearing and told him to "live like a pauper until they are made whole."

"I just can't imagine so many people losing so much from one person," Low said in the sentencing last summer.

In Sanpete County, Slangerup pleaded guilty to two counts of issuing a bad check worth over $5,000 and was sentenced in March to one to 15 years in prison for each of the charges. Sixth District Judge Robert Van Dyke ordered those sentences to run concurrently with each other and with sentences in the Utah County case.

In February, he pleaded guilty in Salt Lake County to communications fraud, a third-degree felony, but was sentenced to the time he had already served.