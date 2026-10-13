Man shot by Murray police dies

MURRAY — A 62-year-old man that police say was suffering from a mental health crisis Tuesday was shot and killed by police.

Murray police responded about 4:20 a.m. to 5556 S. Yellow Fin Way "regarding an armed male in a potential mental health crisis. Upon arrival officers encountered 62-year-old Manuel (Benardino) Munoz at the scene. During the interaction, an officer fired their weapon," according to a prepared statement released by police Tuesday night.

Munoz was taken to a local hospital where he passed away from his injuries. The officer involved has been placed on standard administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by an outside agency.

A neighbor who has lived in the area for 55 years said she was awakened by the gunfire.

"I heard some tire squealing and racing around, kind of ... and then six shots fired," said Linda Schow.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Contributing: Madi Vollmer, KSL