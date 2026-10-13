Police identify 5 dead in apparent Richmond carbon monoxide poisoning

RICHMOND, Cache County — The Cache County Sheriff's Office released the names of the five people who died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Richmond on Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office identified the following people as those who died in the incident:

Fermin Palafox Herrera, 43.

Abraham Palafox, the son of Fermin Palafox Herrera, 16.

Emily Guadalupe Palafox, the daughter of Fermin Palafox Herrera, 11.

Jesus Gabriel Alejandro-Soto, 11.

Gritshen Sadashi Alejandro-Soto, 5.

Authorities said Jesus and Gritshen Alejandro-Soto are from Huancayo, Peru, but were living with their father, who worked and lived with Fermin Palafox Herrera.

At this time, the sheriff's office said detectives are still investigating the incident, establishing a timeline and waiting for the medical examiner to determine the exact causes of death.

Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen previously told KSL authorities believe the deaths were accidental.