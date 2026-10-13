Police identify 5 dead in apparent Richmond carbon monoxide poisoning

Posted - Oct. 13, 2026 at 8:56 p.m.

Devin OldroydKSL
 
The scene of an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning incident in Richmond, Cache County, Saturday. The Cache County Sheriff's Office released the names of the five people who died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Richmond on Saturday.

The scene of an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning incident in Richmond, Cache County, Saturday. The Cache County Sheriff's Office released the names of the five people who died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Richmond on Saturday. (Brian Champagne, KSL)

Save Story

RICHMOND, Cache County — The Cache County Sheriff's Office released the names of the five people who died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Richmond on Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office identified the following people as those who died in the incident:

  • Fermin Palafox Herrera, 43.
  • Abraham Palafox, the son of Fermin Palafox Herrera, 16.
  • Emily Guadalupe Palafox, the daughter of Fermin Palafox Herrera, 11.
  • Jesus Gabriel Alejandro-Soto, 11.
  • Gritshen Sadashi Alejandro-Soto, 5.

Authorities said Jesus and Gritshen Alejandro-Soto are from Huancayo, Peru, but were living with their father, who worked and lived with Fermin Palafox Herrera.

At this time, the sheriff's office said detectives are still investigating the incident, establishing a timeline and waiting for the medical examiner to determine the exact causes of death.

Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen previously told KSL authorities believe the deaths were accidental.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsNorthern UtahUtah
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  