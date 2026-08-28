Man sentenced to probation after shooting at stranger fixing his car

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man was ordered to spend four years on probation after admitting to firing a gun at another man who was working on his car.

Patrick Rosales Shearer-Davis, 23, pleaded guilty to felony discharge of a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony, on April 30.

Third District Judge Teresa Welch sentenced him on Aug. 6 to one to 15 years in prison, but suspended that sentence instead ordering him to spend four years on probation. She also suspended a 162-day jail term.

Charging documents said on Nov. 19, 2025, police responded to an early morning shooting near 1525 S. 300 West where a man reported he was working on his car when a man he hadn't met walked up and shot him. They said the man had minor injuries.

When questioned by detectives, Shearer-Davis claimed "he was walking by the victim when he heard the victim say something to him along the lines of, 'Are you good?' (Shearer-Davis) stated that he saw the victim with what he believed to be a firearm in his hand," charges state, and he heard the man "cock" the firearm, leading him to shoot five or six times toward the victim.

The victim, however, told officers he was holding a flashlight and does not own a gun.

Video shows muzzle flashes and then the shooter running north on 300 West and then back to the scene of the shooting. Shearer-Davis was arrested in a nearby business.

Shearer-Davis' vehicle had multiple firearms, ammunition and baggies with raw marijuana, charging documents said.

He pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal that dismissed five counts of felony discharge of a firearm and three counts of prohibited conduct with a dangerous weapon, third-degree felonies, in addition to possession of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor.