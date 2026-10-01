Man hospitalized after being hit by van in South Salt Lake

Posted - Oct. 1, 2026 at 10:43 p.m.

Devin OldroydKSL
 
Police lights are pictured. A man was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a van while riding a bicycle in South Salt Lake Thursday evening.

Police lights are pictured. A man was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a van while riding a bicycle in South Salt Lake Thursday evening. (Yevhen Prozhyrko, Shutterstock)

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SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man was sent to the hospital after being hit by a van while riding a bicycle in South Salt Lake Thursday evening.

South Salt Lake police said a 40-year-old man was hit by a van near 2125 S. West Temple shortly after 5 p.m.

Following the incident, the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the van remained on the scene and is cooperating with officers, according to police. DUI is not suspected at this time.

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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