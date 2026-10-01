Man accused of fatally shooting coworker charged with murder

MILFORD, Beaver County — A 53-year-old man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a coworker after the two were involved in a drunken argument has been charged.

Edmond Eddie Benally was charged Friday in 5th District Court with murder and aggravated burglary, first-degree felonies; carrying a weapon while under the influence, a class B misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The investigation began Wednesday around 6 a.m. when deputies were called to a trailer park in Milford on a report of a deceased man who was found by a coworker.

"When the deputy opened the door to the trailer, he observed an obviously deceased individual lying on the floor with a substantial amount of blood around him. We learned from the witnesses and other coworkers that the decedent had been in an argument with a coworker, identified as Edmond Benally, earlier in the evening while they were drinking, and that at some point during the evening police were called and responded, after which the two had separated and went to bed," a police booking affidavit stated.

However, "at some point" during the early morning hours, a gunshot was heard "but was not reported at that time," the affidavit states.

Investigators say the victim, whose name had not been released as of Friday, was shot in the head.

"The decedent also had deep scratch marks on his arms and torso, possibly from an altercation," according to the affidavit.

Deputies found Benally inside his own trailer in the same RV park. A deputy said they saw Benally trying to dispose of something about 20 yards away from his trailer. That item was recovered and found to be a piece of clothing that appeared to have blood on it, the affidavit states.

"Benally admitted to being with the decedent earlier that evening, but claims that there were no arguments and he had no knowledge of his death," the affidavit continues.

Investigators noted, as they questioned Benally, that he had a black eye, bruising on his left arm and some scratches on his chest. Deputies obtained a search warrant for Benally's trailer and said they found multiple guns.

"When interviewing Benally, he made several statements that he was black-out drunk and did not remember much of the evening after he had left the bonfire with his coworkers. Benally admitted that the decedent had come over to his residence and they continued drinking whiskey to the point that Benally did not remember anything until later that morning," the affidavit reads. "Benally would not admit or deny murdering the decedent, stating that he was too intoxicated to know what he had done the evening before."

Based on witness accounts, investigators said "it was evident that Benally was the last person known to be with the decedent. It was evident from these same witnesses that Benally and the (victim) were involved in a verbal altercation and that they both were heavily intoxicated," the affidavit states.

Deputies said no guns or casings were found near the deceased man's body, and the location of his injury would make the possibility of a self-inflicted wound difficult, police stated.

After interviewing Benally, deputies arrested him.