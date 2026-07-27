Layton home a complete loss following fire

By Devin Oldroyd, KSL | Updated - July 28, 2026 at 2:43 p.m. | Posted - July 27, 2026 at 5:41 p.m.

 
Firefighters said a home in Layton is a complete loss after it caught fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighters said a home in Layton is a complete loss after it caught fire Monday afternoon. (Yevhen Prozhyrko, Shutterstock)

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LAYTON — A home in Layton is a complete loss and four residents have been displaced after the house caught fire Monday afternoon.

Layton Fire Chief Scott Maughan said the house, located on 3450 North, was rented by four people, none of whom were home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported, Maughan said.

Three of the four levels of the house caught fire around 3 p.m., resulting in a complete loss, Maughan said.

Residents in neighboring houses were evacuated, but have since been allowed to return.

The Layton Fire Department said on Tuesday that the four residents living at the home were displaced and two cats were missing. The fire department said it's unknown whether the cats escaped before or during the fire.

At least 35 firefighters responded to the scene of the fire, the Layton Fire Department said. Property loss was estimated at $800,000.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. The Layton Fire Department asked anyone with information related to the fire to reach out to the non-emergency line.

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