Judge to hear evidence against singer D4vd in killing, dismemberment of teen and decide on trial

LOS ANGELES — Prosecutors on Tuesday showed a body camera video with singer D4vd telling sheriff's deputies who were investigating a missing person's report that he had only met then-13-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez once in person, and he did not know she was a minor.

"She told me she was 18," the singer said in the video from February 2024. "Everybody's telling me she was 13."

Prosecutors allege that D4vd, whose legal name is David Burke, had already been having a sexual relationship with the girl for several months, and that 14 months later, he stabbed her to death after she threatened to expose the relationship and ruin his career. He was 18 at the time.

The video was shown on the first day of a hearing in Los Angeles County court to determine whether there is enough evidence to put Burke, now 21, on trial on charges of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains. He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer has said he did not cause the girl's death.

Prosecutors also showed photos of the dismembered and decomposing body of Rivas Hernandez. The body had been found on Sept. 8, 2025, by a homicide detective in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke at a Hollywood tow yard.

Det. Joshua Byers of the Los Angeles Police Department testified that he found the head and torso in a body bag, and arms and legs in a garbage bag underneath it. He said two fingers were missing from a hand.

Rivas Hernandez's parents were in court along with dozens of reporters and members of the public who got their seats through a lottery drawing. Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman, the lead prosecutor, checked on the family during a break in court after the photos were shown. She said she does not intend to have them testify.

Byers said the father, Jesus Rivas, called police a few days after the body's discovery because he had seen news reports and feared it was his daughter. He shared dental records with police. Byers said the investigation of Burke began immediately after he found the car's registration.

LA County Sheriff's Deputy Juan Gonzalez, whose body camera video was shown, testified that Burke had been extremely cooperative when he visited in 2024 to look into the missing person's report. In the years before she was killed, Rivas Hernandez was reported missing a number of times.

Burke allowed Gonzalez to search the house, which was owned by Interscope Records for its artists to use. The deputies found no signs that Rivas Hernandez or any girl had been there.

The mood was friendly and jovial among the three, and one of the deputies said, "Ohhh, that's pretty cool, good for you," when Burke described his music career.

Burke said he had met Rivas Hernandez online on Instagram and Discord in 2021, had seen her once in person a few months earlier and had last communicated with her a few days earlier. He shared Rivas Hernandez's phone number with them and showed them photos from his phone of a yearbook picture of her and a missing person's flyer.

The hearing resembles a mini trial

The preliminary hearing is expected to last about four days and resemble an abbreviated trial. Judge Charlaine Olmedo will decide whether the prosecution offered enough evidence to demonstrate probable cause to proceed to trial.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman said outside the hearing that his office has not yet decided whether to pursue the death penalty in the case.

The defendant, who has been held without bail in a jail near the courthouse since his arrest, appeared in court in his Orange jail clothes. The judge ruled that his hands could be uncuffed, but he must remain shackled to his chair. No cameras are allowed in the courtroom.

The defendant and the victim had known each other several years

Burke was reported missing multiple times in the years before her death, and prosecutors said in a court filing that they have evidence she was with Burke for long stretches, including a trip to Texas where she met his family. Prosecutors said they have sexual text messages and photos the two exchanged.

The court filing said he sent a car to pick her up on the night of April 23, 2025, from her hometown of Lake Elsinore, California, some 80 miles outside of Los Angeles. The two exchanged messages until she arrived at his Hollywood home, after which her phone went dead.

"Knowing he had to silence the victim before she ruined his music career as she had threatened, very soon after her arrival at his home, defendant stabbed the victim to death multiple times and stood by while she bled out," the document said.

Prosecutors say they have evidence linking Burke to girl's death

Prosecutors said they have records showing Burke ordered chain saws he used to dismember her body in his garage, and that her DNA was found there on blood stains discovered when police served a search warrant. Byers testified that Burke ordered a body bag on Amazon using an alias but with his own card and address.

Blue fragments were clearly visible on the body in the photos shown in court, and prosecutors said they will demonstrate they are from an inflatable pool Burke used in the dismemberment.

The defense has not publicly provided its version of events.

D4vd had budding music career

D4vd began making music for YouTube videos he created of the video game Fortnite when he was a teenager.

The songs he wrote and recorded on his phone were a blend of indie rock, R&B and lo-fi pop. The music made him a phenomenon on TikTok, Instagram, Soundcloud and Spotify, where his top songs, including his 2022 breakthrough "Romantic Homicide," have more than a billion plays. In 2023, he released two EPs and opened for SZA on tour.

He performed at last year's Coachella music festival just a few weeks before prosecutors said Rivas Hernandez was killed, and his album was released. Five months later, he was on tour promoting it when the body was discovered.