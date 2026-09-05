I-84 in Weber Canyon reopens as Broad Fire continues to burn

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Updated - Sept. 5, 2026 at 9:08 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 5, 2026 at 2:11 p.m.

 
One lane in each direction on Interstate 84 is open as firefighters continue to battle the Broad Fire in Weber Canyon on Saturday night.

One lane in each direction on Interstate 84 is open as firefighters continue to battle the Broad Fire in Weber Canyon on Saturday night. (Utah Department of Transportation)

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SOUTH WEBER — One lane in each direction on Interstate 84 is open as firefighters continue to battle the Broad Fire in Weber Canyon on Saturday night.

The fire, which started on Saturday afternoon, is now estimated at 125 acres and remains 0% contained, according to a post from Utah Fire Info.

I-84 was closed earlier as flames were burning on both sides of the roadway, with lines of trucks were stuck waiting on the side of the road. While the highway is now open, officials are asking drivers to drive slowly and safely without stopping or pulling over, as flames are still burning, the post said.

A long line of trucks waits on the side of the road before the turnoff for I-84 off of U.S. 89 near South Weber while crews fight the Broad Fire on Saturday.
A long line of trucks waits on the side of the road before the turnoff for I-84 off of U.S. 89 near South Weber while crews fight the Broad Fire on Saturday. (Photo: Chantal Moesinger)

Forward progression of the fire, however, has stopped, and the blaze has also slowed on its eastern and western flanks, the post said.

Firefighters will be on scene overnight working the fire, as it is still an active incident. The public is asked to not call and report a fire, the post said.

Officials have still not said what caused the fire.

Contributing: Alex Tumalip

This story will be updated. To be notified about updates, please click Follow This Story below on the KSL app.

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Utah wildfiresUtahWeber CountyPolice & Courts
Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSLJoe Wirthlin
Joe Wirthlin covers breaking news.

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