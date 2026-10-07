High school counselor/soccer coach arrested in online investigation

BOUNTIFUL — A counselor at Viewmont High School, who was also the head coach of the boys' soccer team, was arrested and accused of soliciting a child online.

Spencer David Keddington, 44, was booked into the Davis County Jail on Tuesday for investigation of solicitation of a minor and enticing a minor.

According to a police booking affidavit, Keddington used his phone to communicate with "underaged children and juveniles" on an undisclosed "chat website and social media application."

"(He) confessed that the conversations could have involved sexual conversations and that he often times feels guilty afterward. (Keddington) admitted that he should have stopped communicating with (an undercover officer) once he was advised that he was speaking with a minor who was 13 years old," the affidavit states.

Keddington also "admitted to knowingly asking minors and children for nude photos," according to the affidavit. He eventually arranged to meet with the undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl and was arrested shortly after arriving.

"(Keddington) holds a position of trust within the community and has regular access to juveniles and children at his workplace and residence," police wrote in their affidavit while requesting he be held without the possibility of posting bail pending the filing of formal charges.

The Davis School District issued a brief statement Wednesday following Keddington's arrest:

"One of the Davis School District's highest priorities is the safety and well-being of every student in our care. As soon as we learned about the situation, we immediately placed the employee on leave. We appreciate our partnership with local law enforcement and plan to fully cooperate with their investigation."

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