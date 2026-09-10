Family of slain radio host opposes possible plea deal for accused killer

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SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a Spanish-language radio host who was killed in 2021 is urging prosecutors to reconsider a proposed plea deal that could reduce the charge against the man accused of murdering her.

Gabriela Sifuentes, known professionally as Gaby Ramos, 38, was shot and killed in October 2021. Prosecutors allege her boyfriend, 39-year-old Manuel Burciaga-Perea, shot her multiple times and killed her in front of family members.

Now, nearly five years later, Sifuentes' family said they were stunned to learn prosecutors are considering a plea agreement that would reduce the charge from aggravated murder to murder.

"We are really sad with the decision," said Juan Hernandez-Saucedo, Ramos' brother-in-law, who witnessed the shooting.

The case was expected to go to trial next month. Family members said they had been preparing to finally see the case heard before a jury.

Sifuentes' sister, Rocio Sifuentes, known publicly as Rosy Bennet, said she was disappointed by the possibility of a reduced charge.

"For us, it's aggravated for sure," Sifuentes said.

Under Utah law, aggravated murder carries a sentence ranging from 25 years to life in prison without the possibility of parole, while a murder conviction carries a sentence of 15 years to life.

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Man admits to killing estranged girlfriend, a local Spanish radio host, almost five years ago The estranged boyfriend of popular Spanish radio host known as Gaby Ramos admitted on Thursday to shooting and killing her in her home almost five years ago.

KSL legal analyst Greg Skordas said a murder conviction could allow a defendant to become eligible for parole earlier than someone convicted of aggravated murder.

Family members argue the circumstances of the killing justify the more serious charge.

Hernandez-Saucedo said Gabriela Sifuentes was shot numerous times during the attack. Burciaga left her home after an argument and returned with a gun to shoot her.

"He had time to cool down but instead he went home, got the gun, and returned with the plan to kill her." Hernandez-Saucedo said. "If that is not aggravated murder, what is it?"

Following the killing, Burciaga fled to his native Mexico. He was extradited to the United States in May 2023 to face charges.

In response to the potential plea agreement, Gabriela Sifuentes' family has begun collecting letters from community members and supporters. They plan to submit the letters to prosecutors and the court, asking officials to reconsider any deal that would reduce the charge.

Hernandez-Saucedo said the family's effort is about more than their own loss. He believes the outcome of the case could send an important message about how domestic violence cases are handled.

"The aggressor, they think they can get away playing with the system, and it's not fair," he said. "The community doesn't feel safe."

The family said their concerns are especially heightened amid several recent domestic violence-related killings involving women in Utah. They argue that holding offenders fully accountable is critical for victims and their families.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the case, citing the ongoing court proceedings. The office said they cannot discuss active cases outside the courtroom because doing so could jeopardize the legal process.

A hearing happened Thursday, when more details about the case and any potential plea agreement became clearer.

For Gabriela Sifuentes' family, the hearing represents another step in a long journey for justice after a killing that they say continues to haunt them.

"Man, a nightmare, a nightmare," Hernandez-Saucedo said. "We're still living it."