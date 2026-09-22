False bomb threat causes business evacuations in West Haven

By Kennedy Camarena and Devin Oldroyd, KSL | UPDATED - Sept. 22, 2026 at 5:40 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 22, 2026 at 10:23 a.m.

 
Several West Haven businesses were evacuated Tuesday morning, as police responded to a phony bomb threat.

Several West Haven businesses were evacuated Tuesday morning, as police responded to a phony bomb threat.(Weber County Sheriff's Office)

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WEST HAVEN, Weber County — Several businesses were evacuated Tuesday morning, as police responded to a phony bomb threat.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office said the incident was first reported at approximately 9 a.m. A business located near 2300 South and 1900 West found a letter containing a bomb threat.

Following this, the business and others around it were evacuated as a bomb squad and K-9s from Davis County cleared the scene, according to the sheriff's office. No explosives or other suspicious items were found.

At this time, there is no threat to the public, police said.

According to the sheriff's office, officers are looking into possible suspects, and the investigation remains ongoing.

During the incident, traffic on 1900 West between 2550 South and 2100 South was affected, according to the sheriff's office. Both north and south directions were closed as responders investigated.

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UtahPolice & CourtsWeber County
Kennedy Camarena, KSLKennedy Camarena
Kennedy Camarena is a breaking news reporter who also covers news in Davis County and K-12 education in Utah. She started her journalism career in high school with the Standard Examiner's TX section before attending Weber State University while working as a KSL digital content producer in 2023. Born and raised in Layton, Kennedy has a deep appreciation for Utah's outdoors and communities around the state.
Devin Oldroyd, KSLDevin Oldroyd
Devin Oldroyd covers breaking news.

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