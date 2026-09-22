False bomb threat causes business evacuations in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Weber County — Several businesses were evacuated Tuesday morning, as police responded to a phony bomb threat.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office said the incident was first reported at approximately 9 a.m. A business located near 2300 South and 1900 West found a letter containing a bomb threat.

Following this, the business and others around it were evacuated as a bomb squad and K-9s from Davis County cleared the scene, according to the sheriff's office. No explosives or other suspicious items were found.

At this time, there is no threat to the public, police said.

According to the sheriff's office, officers are looking into possible suspects, and the investigation remains ongoing.

During the incident, traffic on 1900 West between 2550 South and 2100 South was affected, according to the sheriff's office. Both north and south directions were closed as responders investigated.