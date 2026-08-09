Evacuations ordered due to Rocky Canyon Fire in Morgan, Summit counties

MORGAN — Residents in parts of Morgan and Summit counties were asked to evacuate on Sunday due to a growing wildfire nearby.

Residents evacuated from Whites Crossing to East Canyon Dam earlier in the day, according to the Utah Fire Info. A second evacuation order was issued for West Henefer between Hog Back Summit County to West Henefer Road, according to the National Weather Service.

A shelter was set up for evacuees at Morgan High School's Trojan Century Center, located at 699 E. Young St. in Morgan.

A second shelter was set up in Henefer at a chapel located at 709 N Main St.

"Residents are encouraged to stay alert, follow any instructions from emergency personnel, and avoid entering the burn-operation area," Utah Fire Info said in an X post.

🚨 COMMUNITY UPDATE: #RockyCanyonFire GO STATUS- Homes from Whites Crossing to East Canyon Dam may be impacted by a burn operation being conducted by firefighters. Please be aware of increased firefighter activity and possible smoke in the area. Leave the area. Shelter is set up… August 9, 2026

The Rocky Canyon Fire started on Friday and was mapped at 2,800 acres by Sunday with 0% containment, according to Utah Fire Info. That same day, the Utah Fire Info said the fire expanded on the northeast side and started moving towards Henefer, triggering evacuation orders for areas south of the town.

Crews were working to secure the perimeter with dozers, roads, line construction and aviation on Saturday. The Utah Fire Info said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

East Canyon State Park said in a Facebook post on Saturday that the fire triggered evacuation orders.

"An evacuation order has been issued for the north end of East Canyon State Park, including Dixie Creek Campground and Day-Use areas, due to nearby wildfire activity," the state park said. "All visitors in these designated areas are instructed to evacuate immediately."

Closures included state Route 66, which was closed to all traffic as crews responded to the fire. State Route 65 from Henefer was also closed to drivers.

Officials expanded road closures along state Route 65, West Henefer Road, and near East Canyon Reservoir "to support firefighter operations, including planned firing operations," Utah Fire Info said on Sunday. "Please stay out of closed areas and follow all directions from law enforcement and fire personnel."

The fire was headed northeast on Sunday toward an area between Henefer and Echo Reservoir along the I-84 corridor after the flames jumped across S.R. 65, according to Utah Fire Info.

False evacuation alerts

Several counties were part of a false evacuation alert that went out across parts of Utah on Sunday in relation to the Rocky Canyon Fire.

Summit County posted on X saying there was a false evacuation alert sent out across the county.

"At this time, only residents between the Summit County line at Hog Back Summit and West Henefer Road are under evacuation," the county said. "The rest of the town of Henefer is in READY status."

{#Summit County false evac}

The South Summit Fire Department also posted on Facebook saying some residents may have received a "go" evacuation notice that was sent in error by the Summit County. The fire department said there were no pre-evacuation or evacuation notices for South Summit Fire District.

Both Wasatch County Emergency Management and Wasatch County government posted on Facebook asking residents to disregard the alert. The post said there was no threat to the county and investigations were underway to find the origins of the alert.

Sandy Police Sgt. Michael Olsen said there were no evacuation notices going out to the public.

The Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center said some people who are located in the Salt Lake Valley got an alert to evacuate, and this was for the fire in Summit County, where there are evacuations.

A false alert went out to residents in Unitah County around 5 p.m. on Sunday as well.

"There was a glitch in the Park City Dispatch system and their evacuation notice was sent to unintended parts of our area," Uintah County Emergency Management said.

People in the Fort Duchesne/White Rocks area also received a false alert, according to Jensen Fire Department.

South Weber residents were also part of the false alerts that were sent out.