Dogs, geese found in Kearns home; woman arrested

KEARNS — A Kearns woman was arrested Thursday and accused of keeping dogs and geese in her home in poor conditions.

The 59-year-old woman was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of 10 counts of cruelty to an animal.

Unified police say they were initially called to a home in Kearns to investigate a possible trespassing situation. Once there, officers found a woman who "appeared to be confused and did not know answers to basic questions such as her name, current city, or day of week. The suspect was found to not be able to care for herself and was admitted to a hospital on a pink sheet," a police booking affidavit states.

A "pink sheet" is an involuntary commitment to a hospital for mental health challenges.

While trying to find family members of the woman, "officers located multiple birds in cages on the property. Officers could also hear many dogs in the home, and neighbors claimed the suspect also had geese in the home," according to the affidavit. "The animals outside the home were found to be suffering from neglect and poor conditions."

Believing the animals heard inside the home were also living in poor conditions, police obtained a search warrant to enter along with Salt Lake County Animal Services.

While waiting for the warrant to be approved, the woman sent to the hospital returned after being released. At that point, she was arrested.

"At least 10 birds were found to be in poor condition around the home, several of which had obvious injuries. A warrant is currently being served on the home with animal control, and further animals are expected to be discovered," the affidavit states.

Unified police say dogs and geese were found inside the residence, and additional charges could be screened against the woman.

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