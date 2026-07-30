Convicted sex offender accused of abusing girl at birthday party

SALT LAKE CITY — A Cottonwood Heights man who was previously placed on the federal sex offender registry for life is accused of abusing a girl at a birthday party.

Skyler Ray Pettingill, 38, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with aggravated sex abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

On July 25, Pettingill attended a birthday party in Salt Lake City for a child. During the party, Pettingill approached some children and asked them if they wanted to play a game, according to charging documents. It was decided that they play hide-and-seek, and Pettingill "insisted on forming teams," the charges state.

Pettingill picked a 12-year-old girl. He is accused of inappropriately touching the girl while hiding with her, according to charging documents.

"(Pettingill) specifically chose the victim, whom he said he felt 'fatherly' toward, despite having never met her, and while playing hide-and-seek, the defendant wrapped his arms around her waist and (claims he) 'may have inadvertently'" touched the girl inappropriately over her clothing, the charges state.

The girl told police she felt "'violated, disgusted, and unsafe' after her interaction with Petting," according to the charges.

Prosecutors note in their charges that Pettingill "is a registered sex offender and is on federal supervision for the entirety of his remaining life. (His) actions in this matter were calculated and targeted," the charges state. "(Pettingill) is a clear danger to the community at large and has victimized multiple children since at least the age of 19. The defendant was released (on parole) related to his Utah convictions in 2017 just to turn around and solicit a minor for sex via the internet, which led to a federal conviction and lifetime supervision.

"(Pettingill) has been given multiple opportunities to be a successful member of society and, based on his own actions, has shown that he has no regard for children within the community, the terms of his release, or the law," the charges state.

Prosecutors have requested that Pettingill be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of posting bail pending trial.