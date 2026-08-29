3 killed in Duchesne County after head-on collision with semi

By Joe R. Wirthlin Jr, KSL | Posted - Aug. 29, 2026 at 5:58 p.m.

 
A truck slammed into a 2023 Kia hatchback on Friday while traveling on U.S. 40 near Duchesne, killing all three occupants of the Kia. The truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A truck slammed into a 2023 Kia hatchback on Friday while traveling on U.S. 40 near Duchesne, killing all three occupants of the Kia. The truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

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DUCHESNE — Three people died in a head-on collision with a semitruck on Friday near Duchesne on U.S. 40 after the truck driver overcorrected, troopers said.

The crash happened about 2:12 p.m. The truck drifted off the road to the right and struck a guardrail, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The truck then overcorrected, crossing into westbound traffic. A 2023 Blue Kia hatchback was struck by the semi head-on, killing all three occupants of the Kia on impact.

None of the occupants of the Kia were identified. However, officials said the driver was a 52-year-old woman, the front passenger was a 42-year-old man and the backseat passenger was an 18-year-old man.

The driver of the semitruck was taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

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