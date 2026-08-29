3 killed in Duchesne County after head-on collision with semi

DUCHESNE — Three people died in a head-on collision with a semitruck on Friday near Duchesne on U.S. 40 after the truck driver overcorrected, troopers said.

The crash happened about 2:12 p.m. The truck drifted off the road to the right and struck a guardrail, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The truck then overcorrected, crossing into westbound traffic. A 2023 Blue Kia hatchback was struck by the semi head-on, killing all three occupants of the Kia on impact.

None of the occupants of the Kia were identified. However, officials said the driver was a 52-year-old woman, the front passenger was a 42-year-old man and the backseat passenger was an 18-year-old man.

The driver of the semitruck was taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.