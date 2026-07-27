2 men arrested in connection to Sevier County shooting spree

SALINA, Sevier County —Two men who police say drove around Salina and the neighboring town of Aurora in early July and shot numerous rounds at random targets — hitting parked cars and at least one window in the process — has been arrested for investigation of nearly two dozen crimes.

The men, ages 19 and 28, were each booked into the Sevier County Jail on Sunday for investigation of six counts of criminal mischief, nine counts of shooting from a vehicle, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment. In addition, the 19-year-old was arrested for investigation of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of drug possession, being a minor in possession of alcohol and illegal possession of tobacco.

Since July 2, police have been investigating "a series of criminal property damage incidents involving gunfire (that) occurred throughout Salina and Aurora. Through witness statements, surveillance footage, and physical evidence, it has been determined that a white pickup truck, occupied by two possible suspects, was responsible for discharging a firearm at multiple vehicles, a residence, and public property," a police booking affidavit states.

Investigators say the series of events started just after 3 a.m. on July 2 "at the irrigation ponds located south of Salina City Park along Old Highway 10." Nearby residents were awakened by a vehicle driving around the ponds and firing about 15 rounds, according to the affidavit.

"The suspect then traveled to Salina City Park, located at 1500 South Old Highway 10, and fired an unknown number of rounds," police stated. "From the park, the suspect then traveled to the area of 600 East 200 South, where surveillance audio later captured the sound of eight gunshots being fired."

Just before 3:45 a.m., a Ring doorbell camera recorded the sound of a gunshot as a white pickup truck drove by in the area of 500 East and 200 South in Salina, the affidavit states. That was followed by eight more shots a little farther down the road, and two additional shots a minute or two later near 100 N. Main Street.

"The suspect fired at multiple targets throughout Salina," and hit the window of an occupied bedroom, and at least three parked cars and two stop signs, according to the affidavit.

The truck then went into the neighboring town of Aurora, where "the Sevier County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a report of someone shooting stop signs in the area," the affidavit states.

After reviewing surveillance video and information collected from license plate readers as well as from witnesses, investigators identified the pickup truck, according to the affidavit.

The vehicle was impounded by police, who found about two dozen shell casings and live rounds on the floorboards, seats and in the doors, the affidavit states, as well as alcohol and marijuana in the vehicle. The truck's 19-year-old owner was questioned and arrested.

Police also interviewed and arrested a second man, who they said admitted to being with the driver on July 2. He "stated that a lot of lights got shot that morning and that's what they were out doing. (He) stated that they were messed up that night," according to the affidavit.