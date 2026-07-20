1 dead after hood malfunction leads to crash on I-215 in Salt Lake County

TAYLORSVILLE — The driver of a compact car was killed after they stopped in the middle of a freeway to address a hood malfunction when their vehicle was struck by a semitruck, state troopers said.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash on I-215 near Redwood Road in Taylorsville just after 12:15 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Zach Randall said.

In a statement, troopers said a Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on I-215 when the vehicle's hood "became unlatched and flipped up." The driver stopped between the freeway's two and three lanes, but a semitruck traveling behind the car was unable to stop in time and crashed into the car.

The driver of the Elantra, whose name and age were not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semitruck was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation. Lanes were closed in the area for approximately four hours as part of the investigation, but those have since reopened.