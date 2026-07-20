1 dead after hood malfunction leads to crash on I-215 in Salt Lake County

By Cassidy Wixom and Carter Williams, KSL | Updated - July 20, 2026 at 9:48 p.m. | Posted - July 20, 2026 at 12:58 p.m.

 
Utah Highway Patrol troopers are responding to a fatal crash that involved a semitruck on I-215 Monday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers are responding to a fatal crash that involved a semitruck on I-215 Monday afternoon. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

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TAYLORSVILLE — The driver of a compact car was killed after they stopped in the middle of a freeway to address a hood malfunction when their vehicle was struck by a semitruck, state troopers said.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash on I-215 near Redwood Road in Taylorsville just after 12:15 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Zach Randall said.

In a statement, troopers said a Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on I-215 when the vehicle's hood "became unlatched and flipped up." The driver stopped between the freeway's two and three lanes, but a semitruck traveling behind the car was unable to stop in time and crashed into the car.

The driver of the Elantra, whose name and age were not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semitruck was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation. Lanes were closed in the area for approximately four hours as part of the investigation, but those have since reopened.

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UtahSalt Lake CountyPolice & Courts
Cassidy Wixom, KSLCassidy Wixom
Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL. She covers Utah, Wasatch and Summit County communities, arts and entertainment, Utah courts and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.
Carter Williams, KSLCarter Williams
Carter Williams is a reporter for KSL. He covers Salt Lake City, statewide transportation issues, outdoors, the environment and weather. He is a graduate of Southern Utah University.

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