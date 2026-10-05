1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Salt Lake City collision

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Salt Lake City Monday afternoon.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash took place at the intersection of 400 South and West Temple.

A motorcyclist died at the scene, according to SLCPD. Two others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital and are cooperating with police.

The intersection was temporarily closed as police conducted an investigation.

At this time, police have not released specific details of what led up to the crash or the victim's identity.