'It's amazing': Thousands descend on Salt Lake City for annual Days of '47 Parade

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of people lined the streets of Salt Lake City Friday — some after camping out overnight — to take in the sights and sounds of the annual Days of '47 Parade.

This year's rendition looked a bit different, as the semiquincentennial of the signing of the Declaration of Independence was folded into the traditional celebration of pioneers formally reaching the Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847.

A pair of Apache helicopters and another pair of Black Hawk helicopters kicked things off with a bang, flying over the route before the first floats began trickling down 200 East.

For the Andersen family, the parade marked the meeting ground for their family reunion of around 35 family members.

And while large families are far from unusual at an event like the Days of '47 Parade, the Andersens came from all over — including Georgia, Florida, Alabama, California and Colorado.

"We've come to the parade a couple times, but this is our meeting spot for our family reunion this year," Shayla Andersen said. "It's an amazing place. There's amazing food. There's amazing drinks. The sense of family unity. The mountains. The weather. It's amazing."

Her parade highlight?

A surprise appearance of President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who, along with his wife Kristen, appeared in the parade route following President Camille N. Johnson, general president of the Relief Society and former Primary general president, who served as this year's grand marshal.

President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rides in a vehicle in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday. Thousands of people lined the streets of Salt Lake City Friday — some after camping out overnight — to take in the sights and sounds of the annual Days of '47 Parade. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

"Everybody always goes all out on the floats — the policemen and their trucks, the fire department — everybody's just in good spirits," Andersen said. "I'm just thankful for the weather and to be here with my family and for our freedom."

While the parade is a July staple for many families from the Beehive State and beyond, others found themselves enjoying the spectacle for the first time in a while.

Such was the case for West Valley City resident Bryan Sundstrom, who was attending the parade for the first time since he was a child and, now, with a family of his own.

"They're loving it. Having a good time," Sundstrom said, adding that the parade brings back childhood feelings of seeing floats, music and all the sights associated with a parade.

"It's really nice to bring that experience to them," Sundstrom said. "If anybody's wondering if they should come — definitely."

This year saw a record-setting 147 parade entries passing through downtown Salt Lake City, according to Parade Chair Jodene Smith.

While the parade commemorates the arrival of the pioneers in the Salt Lake Valley in 1847, many attendees said the event has become just as much about family traditions and creating memories that span generations.

For some spectators, the highlights are the floats, horses and marching bands. For others, the annual gathering is a chance to honor their ancestors and celebrate Utah's heritage alongside friends and family.

The Days of '47 Parade has celebrated Utah's pioneer history for more than 175 years.

"It's very special," attendee Dylan Elliot said. "Sometimes we get hot, sweaty or tired spending one night, and we think about the pioneers trekking across the Rockies, pulling handcarts, and those who didn't make it and those who did. We're incredibly grateful they did so we can enjoy parades like today."

Along with colorful floats, the parade includes marching bands, equestrian groups, giant balloons and community organizations, many of which spend months preparing for the annual event.

Lily Larsen of West Jordan walks with the Sons of Utah Pioneers in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Friday. (Photo: Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

For spectators, however, the tradition often stretches back much longer. Scott Woodruff said his family's connection to Utah's pioneer history runs deep. "We are descendants of pioneers," Woodruff said. "Wilford Woodruff actually drove the wagon that Brigham Young came in the valley in, so he's my great-great-great-grandpa. It's a direct tie to that."

Woodruff spent part of the morning sketching scenes from the parade, capturing runners, families waiting along the sidewalks and the traditions that make the celebration uniquely Utah. "This is the essence of the parade — waiting for the parade to start," he said.

Many attendees said Pioneer Day is about more than reflecting on the past. It's also an opportunity to celebrate Utah's diverse communities while preserving traditions for future generations.

"We love celebrating the heritage of the pioneers and all the different cultures that are here; we love that," attendee Lisa Pauley said.

The Days of '47 festivities continue through the weekend with rodeos, concerts and other events taking place across Utah.