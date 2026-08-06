Roche launches 2 new cyclospora tests as outbreak widens

BASEL, Switzerland — Roche said on Thursday it launched two new ​tests to detect cyclospora, as U.S. cyclosporiasis cases climbed to record levels this year making the ‌foodborne-illness outbreak one of the largest in the country's recent history.

The ⁠Swiss healthcare company is ​collaborating with its subsidiary, ⁠TIB MOLBIOL, for supply of the tests.

Here are ‌some details: