Roche launches 2 new cyclospora tests as outbreak widens

BASEL, Switzerland — Roche said on Thursday it launched two new tests to detect cyclospora, as U.S. cyclosporiasis cases climbed to record levels this year making the foodborne-illness outbreak one of the largest in the country's recent history.
The Swiss healthcare company is collaborating with its subsidiary, TIB MOLBIOL, for supply of the tests.
Here are some details:
- Roche's two PCR tests, which detect pathogens by identifying their genetic material, can find cyclospora and other gastrointestinal parasites.
- The test portfolio allows laboratories to choose between screening for one, three or six parasites across different testing platforms, helping them tailor costs to their needs, TIB MOLBIOL CEO Marcus Droege said.
- Earlier this week, health authorities said they widened their probe into a cyclosporiasis outbreak tied to iceberg lettuce from central Mexico after detecting cases in six additional states, raising the total to 15 states.
- So far, about 6,358 cases have been reported from 15 states with at least 278 hospitalizations, according to the CDC and FDA. The agencies' surveillance, however, lags state reporting by several weeks.
- Cases have risen steadily across the United States in recent months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with reports from 47 states.
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