Mental Illness Awareness Week highlights importance of recognizing warning signs and seeking help

- Mental Illness Awareness Week emphasizes recognizing mental health signs and reducing stigma.
- Dr. Amanda McNab highlights the invisibility of symptoms compared to physical health.
- Experts urge starting conversations about mental health and seeking help when needed.
SALK LAKE CITY — As Mental Illness Awareness Week shines a spotlight on mental health challenges, experts say understanding the signs of emotional distress and reducing stigma can help save lives.
According to Dr. Amanda McNab with Huntsman Mental Health Institute, mental illness is far more common than many people realize.
"For adults, we usually look at individuals as a one-in-five percentage of those that are dealing with mental illness," McNab said.
Despite how common mental health conditions are, McNab said mental health is often viewed differently than physical health because symptoms are not always visible.
"Mental health and the symptoms that people experience are invisible to those around us," she explained. "Whereas with physical health, it's more visible and individuals have more connection to those signs."
That lack of visibility can contribute to ongoing stigma, making it harder for people to reach out for support.
"We still see a lot of shame. We still see a lot of people that are feeling isolated and disconnected from the world around them because of the symptoms they're experiencing," McNab said.
Experts said loved ones can play a crucial role in identifying when someone may be struggling. While warning signs can be difficult to recognize in the moment, McNab said changes in mood, personal hygiene, impulsive behavior, substance use and comments expressing hopelessness can all be indicators that someone needs help.
"Sometimes people may say things like, 'Maybe it's OK if I just don't wake up,' or 'I just don't want to be here,'" she said.
One of the most important things family members and friends can do is start a conversation. McNab encourages people to ask direct questions when they are concerned, including questions about suicidal thoughts.
"We don't plant that idea in anybody's head by asking about it, and we're more likely to get an answer," she said.
McNab also emphasized the important role organizations and workplaces can play in supporting mental health.
"One of the biggest things is to have the conversation," she said. "Whether it's talking to community partners or even just staff, being able to say, 'We're here to support.'"
She noted that community organizations and initiatives focused on suicide prevention can provide education and resources to businesses and groups looking to better support employees and community members.
For those seeking help or additional information, McNab recommended visiting the Huntsman Mental Health Institute website, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or other trusted mental health resources.
As Mental Illness Awareness Week continues, advocates hope increased awareness will encourage more people to seek help, support loved ones and recognize that mental health challenges are common and treatable.
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
Suicide prevention resources
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Crisis hotlines
- Huntsman Mental Health Institute Crisis Line: 801-587-3000
- SafeUT Crisis Line: 833-372-3388
- 988 Suicide and Crisis LifeLine at 988
- Trevor Project Hotline for LGBTQ teens: 1-866-488-7386
Online resources
- NAMI Utah: namiut.org
- SafeUT: safeut.org
- Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988lifeline.org
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Utah chapter: afsp.org/chapter/utah
Warning signs of suicide
- Talking about wanting to die
- Looking for a way to kill oneself
- Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose
- Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
- Talking about being a burden to others
- Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
- Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly
- Sleeping too little or too much
- Withdrawing or feeling isolated
- Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
- Displaying extreme mood swings
The more of these signs a person shows, the greater the risk. Warning signs are associated with suicide but may not be what causes a suicide.
Information from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
What to do if you see warning signs of suicide
- Do not leave the person alone
- Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt
- Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988
- Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional
Information from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.