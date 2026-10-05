Mental Illness Awareness Week highlights importance of recognizing warning signs and seeking help

SALK LAKE CITY — As Mental Illness Awareness Week shines a spotlight on mental health challenges, experts say understanding the signs of emotional distress and reducing stigma can help save lives.

According to Dr. Amanda McNab with Huntsman Mental Health Institute, mental illness is far more common than many people realize.

"For adults, we usually look at individuals as a one-in-five percentage of those that are dealing with mental illness," McNab said.

Despite how common mental health conditions are, McNab said mental health is often viewed differently than physical health because symptoms are not always visible.

"Mental health and the symptoms that people experience are invisible to those around us," she explained. "Whereas with physical health, it's more visible and individuals have more connection to those signs."

That lack of visibility can contribute to ongoing stigma, making it harder for people to reach out for support.

"We still see a lot of shame. We still see a lot of people that are feeling isolated and disconnected from the world around them because of the symptoms they're experiencing," McNab said.

Experts said loved ones can play a crucial role in identifying when someone may be struggling. While warning signs can be difficult to recognize in the moment, McNab said changes in mood, personal hygiene, impulsive behavior, substance use and comments expressing hopelessness can all be indicators that someone needs help.

"Sometimes people may say things like, 'Maybe it's OK if I just don't wake up,' or 'I just don't want to be here,'" she said.

One of the most important things family members and friends can do is start a conversation. McNab encourages people to ask direct questions when they are concerned, including questions about suicidal thoughts.

"We don't plant that idea in anybody's head by asking about it, and we're more likely to get an answer," she said.

McNab also emphasized the important role organizations and workplaces can play in supporting mental health.

"One of the biggest things is to have the conversation," she said. "Whether it's talking to community partners or even just staff, being able to say, 'We're here to support.'"

She noted that community organizations and initiatives focused on suicide prevention can provide education and resources to businesses and groups looking to better support employees and community members.

For those seeking help or additional information, McNab recommended visiting the Huntsman Mental Health Institute website, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or other trusted mental health resources.

As Mental Illness Awareness Week continues, advocates hope increased awareness will encourage more people to seek help, support loved ones and recognize that mental health challenges are common and treatable.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.