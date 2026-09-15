Intermountain Health to convert West Valley City building into new medical campus

WEST VALLEY CITY — Intermountain Health announced a new medical campus on Tuesday "in the heart" of downtown West Valley City.

The nonprofit healthcare organization said it acquired the nine-story Fairbourne building, one of the city's largest building complexes, and plans to convert it into a medical campus and "major healthcare hub."

Eric Liston, president of Intermountain Health's canyons region, said the investment reflects a commitment to "meet people where they are" and expand access to care.

"As the needs of West Valley City and west Salt Lake County continue to evolve, we're focused on bringing more services closer to home, ensuring individuals and families can get the care they need, when and where they need it most," he said.

The building will be named the Intermountain Health Fairbourne Campus and will include primary care and specialty care services — including oncology, orthopedics, neurology, cardiology, gastroenterology and rheumatology. Construction inside the building is already ongoing, and multiple clinics and services are expected to open later this year.

A freestanding emergency department affiliated with Intermountain Health's LDS Hospital is expected to open in late 2027.

Heather Wall, president of LDS Hospital, said communities in western Utah are growing and there is a need for convenient healthcare access.

"By expanding services closer to home, we aim to reduce barriers to care, improve patient convenience, and help ensure residents can access the services they need when they need them the most," she said.

The Fairbourne building is located across the street from Valley Fair Mall and next to a TRAX hub and major roads like 3500 South, I-215 and Bangerter Highway, making access to the building convenient, a statement from Intermountain Health said.

West Valley City Mayor Karen Lang said they are thrilled to welcome Intermountain Health, and the facility will be a "wonderful addition."

"It will provide our residents with convenient access to outstanding healthcare close to home, which is vital, because when people have access to high-quality care, they are healthier, families are stronger, and communities are more resilient," she said.

The building was originally designed for healthcare use when built in 2012 and already includes spaces designed for clinics, infusions and surgery. It has three floors that are built out and six that will be ready for future expansion based on the community's growing needs, Intermountain Health's statement said.

Trevor Cottam, vice president of Intermountain Health's Medical Group, said the vision is a "one-stop" location with a range of services.