HYROX brings 16,000 competitors to Salt Lake City

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SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Palace Convention Center has transformed into a massive fitness arena this weekend as 16,000 competitors from across the country and beyond gather to take part in HYROX, one of the fastest-growing fitness competitions in the world.

The event, making a major stop in Utah, is expected to draw thousands downtown and generate between $9 million and $11 million in economic impact for the Salt Lake area.

"The Salt Palace Convention Center looks like a giant obstacle course," one spectator remarked as competitors ran, lunged, pushed sleds and powered through endurance challenges.

Organizers say HYROX is often mistaken for CrossFit, but the competition has a different focus.

HYROX began in Hamburg, Germany, in 2017 and has seen explosive growth, especially in the United States.

The race format is straightforward but demanding. Athletes complete eight one-kilometer runs, with a functional fitness station between each run.

"Lunges, burpees, we have a sled that you push and pull, and there's not a lot of technique in these movements," Muscat said. "That makes it accessible to a lot more people."

Among those competitors are Barry and Alyssa Beveridge, who were introduced to the sport through social media.

Despite the challenge, participants say HYROX appeals to athletes of all ability levels because of its variety of competition categories.

"I'm competing tomorrow," said Kynzie Atkinson. "I'm doing the Women's Doubles Pro. Me and my friend will both do the full runs, but we'll split the stations."

That flexibility is one reason organizers believe the sport has grown so rapidly.

"It's meant to be something that anyone can try," said Alyssa Beveridge.

Competitors acknowledge the event is physically demanding but say strategy and pacing are just as important as strength.

"It's all endurance and just trying to pace yourself and do the best that you can," Alyssa said.

For many participants, however, the draw goes beyond competition.

"The energy is unmatched," said Brooke Knudson.

Others say they're simply looking for a fun challenge.

"I'm just here for fun, and I like a good challenge," Atkinson said.

As thousands continue to stream through the Salt Palace this weekend, organizers say the atmosphere reflects what has made HYROX a global phenomenon: a competitive fitness event designed to be accessible, challenging and welcoming to first-timers and elite athletes alike.

The event continues through Sunday.