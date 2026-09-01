21 people sick with salmonella in 2 counties

By Kennedy Camarena, KSL | Posted - Sept. 1, 2026 at 1:19 p.m.

 
At least 21 people have confirmed cases of salmonella, which can cause stomach pains, the Bear River Health Department said on Tuesday.

At least 21 people have confirmed cases of salmonella, which can cause stomach pains, the Bear River Health Department said on Tuesday. (Andrey_Popov, Shutterstock)

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SALT LAKE CITY — At least 21 people are ill with salmonella in Cache and Box Elder counties, the Bear River Health Department announced on Tuesday.

The Bear River Health Department said it's investigating where the salmonella originated.

"Most people recover without medical treatment within several days," the health department stated. "However, salmonella can cause more serious illness, particularly in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems."

People who have salmonella may show symptoms between six hours and six days after becoming ill, the health department said. Symptoms may include diarrhea, a fever, stomach or abdominal pains, nausea or vomiting. The health department said a person's diarrhea may be bloody as well.

"Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider, especially if symptoms are severe or do not improve," the health department said. "People who are sick should stay home when possible and practice good hand hygiene to avoid spreading the illness to others."

Salmonella prevention can include washing hands with soap and water after using the bathroom, changing diapers, being around any animals, and before preparing food or eating, according to the health department.

"Follow food safety practices, including cooking foods to safe temperatures, preventing cross-contamination between raw and ready-to-eat foods, and refrigerating perishable foods promptly," the health department said.

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Kennedy Camarena, KSLKennedy Camarena
Kennedy Camarena is a breaking news reporter who also covers news in Davis County and K-12 education in Utah. She started her journalism career in high school with the Standard Examiner's TX section before attending Weber State University while working as a KSL digital content producer in 2023. Born and raised in Layton, Kennedy has a deep appreciation for Utah's outdoors and communities around the state.

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