21 people sick with salmonella in 2 counties

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SALT LAKE CITY — At least 21 people are ill with salmonella in Cache and Box Elder counties, the Bear River Health Department announced on Tuesday.

The Bear River Health Department said it's investigating where the salmonella originated.

"Most people recover without medical treatment within several days," the health department stated. "However, salmonella can cause more serious illness, particularly in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems."

People who have salmonella may show symptoms between six hours and six days after becoming ill, the health department said. Symptoms may include diarrhea, a fever, stomach or abdominal pains, nausea or vomiting. The health department said a person's diarrhea may be bloody as well.

"Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact their healthcare provider, especially if symptoms are severe or do not improve," the health department said. "People who are sick should stay home when possible and practice good hand hygiene to avoid spreading the illness to others."

Salmonella prevention can include washing hands with soap and water after using the bathroom, changing diapers, being around any animals, and before preparing food or eating, according to the health department.

"Follow food safety practices, including cooking foods to safe temperatures, preventing cross-contamination between raw and ready-to-eat foods, and refrigerating perishable foods promptly," the health department said.