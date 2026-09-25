Former treasurer of Utah Scottish Association accused of stealing from group

Posted - Sept. 25, 2026 at 3:08 p.m.

 
A participant in the 2025 Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games chalks his hands and arms before attempting to lift a 335-pound stone to his shoulder on June 13, 2025. The former treasurer of the Utah Scottish Association is accused of stealing from the organization.

A participant in the 2025 Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games chalks his hands and arms before attempting to lift a 335-pound stone to his shoulder on June 13, 2025. The former treasurer of the Utah Scottish Association is accused of stealing from the organization.(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

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SALT LAKE CITY — The former treasurer of the Utah Scottish Association is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the group over the last four years.

Jared Hunt, age 57, from Ogden, is charged with one count of felony theft by deception.

The association posted accusations on social media Thursday, saying this could impact how they pay their vendors.

According to the association, Hunt stole about $100,000 from them.

Salt Lake City detectives said a review of the group's funds shows Hunt spent about $80,000 of the non-profit's money on fraudulent purchases for himself.

Their investigation didn't include funding and spending from 2026.

The association said they deeply regret what they called a violation of the public's trust.

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